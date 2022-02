It happened again last night. For at least the fifth game this season, Kasperi Kapanen started a game on a line with Evgeni Malkin, and didn’t finish it there. In fact, Malkin took shifts with four different wingers last night. On his left was Brock McGinn. When McGinn was felled by blocking a shot Evan Rodrigues (remember him?) got a few looks with Malkin. On the right there was Kapanen, but Dominik Simon took his spot late in the game in a tie 4-4 game.

