ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greek couple charged with manslaughter over suffocation death of boy

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yimA6_0eG43kPw00

A woman and her partner in Greece have been arrested and charged with manslaughter over the killing of her seven-year-old son by suffocation five years ago.

According to the police, the boy - identified only as Andreas - was abused and asphyxiated after his mouth was sealed with insulation tape, in one of the worse cases of child abuse to come to light in Greece.

The child was killed in 2017 but the case only came to light on Saturday when investigators found a toolbox containing two bags of human bones in an apartment shared by the boy’s 29-year-old mother and her 33-year-old partner.

The authorities were acting on a tip off they had received in November last year.

The couple were detained over the weekend and appeared on Tuesday before an investigating magistrate, state-run ERT TV reported. The couple was formally charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody pending trial.

The police, in a statement, said the woman’s partner smothered the boy in her presence and she did nothing to stop him. The boy’s body was then cemented into the wall of the roof patio of an apartment building where the couple lived at the time of the incident.

When they moved to a new apartment, the man took the remains in a workers’ toolbox and hid them inside a wooden sofa on their balcony, police said.

Alexis Filios, the man’s attorney, told reporters that the defendant had “a certain way of punishing” the boy, but denied physical abuse. Mr Filios said the accused told the court that the mother did not take part in the acts against the boy.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Man found sleeping with dead wife’s body pleads to reduced charge

A Hazel Park, Michigan man who was found sleeping with his dead wife’s body and charged with first-degree murder has pleaded to a lesser crime. Jeff Charles Sherwood, 47, pleaded guilty recently to second-degree homicide for the death of Susan Louise Klepsch, 64. In exchange, a first-degree homicide charge was dismissed.
HAZEL PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffocation#Child Abuse#The Boy#Police#Greek#Ert Tv
The Independent

Teen jailed for 100 years for killing his baby siblings and claiming to free them from ‘hell’

An Indiana teen who killed his younger siblings in order to "free them from Satan and hell" has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Nickalas Kedrowitz,17, was 13-years-old when he carried out the killings, which left his 23-month-old half sister and 11-month-old stepbrother dead. The Indianapolis Star first reported the story. Kedrowitz was sentenced to two 50-year prison terms earlier this week.He killed the children May and July of 2017. The children were both found unresponsive by police in the family's home. Both children had been left in the teen's care at the time of their deaths....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
valleynewslive.com

Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death

ELBOW LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women have been charged with third-degree murder in the March 2021 overdose death of an Elbow Lake, Minnesota, man. Rachel Rae MacMillan, 24, of Elbow Lake and Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 30, of Dalton are charged in the death of Jonathan Murtland. The 27-year-old was found not breathing at his Elbow Lake home on March 2, 2021. He died several days later at St. Cloud Hospital of a fentanyl overdose.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
News 4 Buffalo

NY mother charged for manslaughter after 3-week-old is found dead

BATH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges. According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers responded to a home in Bath on February 3 for a report of a medical emergency involving an infant. When State Troopers, Bath Ambulance, and AMR Ambulance arrived at the scene, […]
BATH, NY
The Independent

Woman charged with murder for squeezing her mother ‘like a python’ until she died

A woman from Minnesota has been charged with murder after allegedly admitting to killing her mother by squeezing her “like a python” until she died.Cassandra Dusold, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her 69-year-old mother Dorothy’s death on Saturday, according to a newly released criminal complaint. The accused was at her mother’s residence at the New Market Township on Saturday when she called 911 and reported that her mother wasn’t breathing, according to a report by local CBS affiliate WCCO, quoting the police complaint. When the Elko New Market Fire Department and Scott County deputies responded to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Italian police threatened to kill US teens by dissolving in acid over fellow officer’s death

Italian cops wanted to take revenge on two American students who had just killed one of their colleagues by dissolving them in acid, a court in Rome heard.Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22 and 20, were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted last year of the 2019 murder of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega.As their appeal began this week in a Rome court, another Carabinieri officer went on trial accused of illegally blindfolding one of the teens in the hours after he was arrested in July 2019.WhatsApp messages produced in court between several Carabinieri officers showed they discussed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mymoinfo.com

1 of 2 Charged with Starving Adopted Daughter to Death Cuts Plea Deal

(Steelville) 44-year-old Susan Abney will be given her sentence on April 28th in Crawford County court after she pleaded guilty in a plea deal to one of her two original felony charges. She and her husband, 52-year-old Randall Abney, both of Dent County, were originally charged with second degree murder...
BBC

Heysham couple deny manslaughter of toddler in gas blast

A couple accused of unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a gas explosion have denied manslaughter. Toddler George Hinds died in the blast, which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue on 16 May 2021. Four other people were hurt in the explosion in Heysham, Lancashire. Sharon Greenham,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy