XWayland 22.1 Released With DRM Lease Support, Other Improvements

Steinberg has today announced the immediate availability of Cubasis 3.4, the next update to the award-winning Cubasis 3 app, available through the App Store and Google Play. Since its first version, Cubasis has facilitated the use of third-party plug-ins and external controllers, recently adding MIDI Learn, Mackie Control (MCU) and HUI support, Audio Unit multi-out, keyboard shortcuts and much more. With Cubasis 3.4, Ableton Link is now added to the extensive compatibility list, allowing users to connect with Ableton Live and other music-making apps and devices that support Link.
Comments / 0