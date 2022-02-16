XWayland 22.1 Released With DRM Lease Support, Other Improvements

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,

CELL PHONES ・ 25 DAYS AGO