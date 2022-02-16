ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

XWayland 22.1 Released With DRM Lease Support, Other Improvements

phoronix.com
 1 day ago

XWayland 22.1 is out today as the newest standalone feature release for this XWayland code issued separately from the X.Org Server. XWayland continues in very robust shape for allowing X11...

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How to use DuckDuckGo on your PC and mobile devices

DuckDuckGo promises a more privacy-minded search experience by not tracking your searches as do Google, Bing and others. But beyond simply using DuckDuckGo as your online search engine, you can incorporate it in other ways. DuckDuckGo extensions are available for Google Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge to provide not only...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
northernstar.info

5 Black-owned apps to download

A lot of the apps you may have on your phone were most likely created by a white person, but they’re not the only ones who make them. Here are five app recommendations that cover a variety of topics and are Black-owned. Miiriya. If you’re looking for a way...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drm#Xwayland#X11#Gnome
Android Police

Google has a new free Workspace plan with one big catch

While Google’s free legacy G Suite accounts might be getting the short end of the stick, it turns out that isn’t actually the end of Google’s free Workspace plans. The company has just debuted a new Essentials Starter plan for Google Workspace — no credit card required, no “trial” period. There’s just one (admittedly, pretty major) catch: You have to supply your own email address, and it doesn’t offer access to Gmail.
TECHNOLOGY
jetbrains.com

AppCode Starts 2022.1 EAP: Swift Support Improvements and Bug Fixes

Today we are starting the Early Access Program for AppCode 2022.1, and the first build is already available for download. Starting with this build, AppCode supports async sequences (SE-0298). Other improvements and bug fixes. Separate color settings for associated types (OC-22414) Ability to indent contents of a multiline string (OC-22121)
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

GStreamer 1.20 Multimedia Framework Released With Many Improvements

GStreamer 1.20 is out as stable as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework. GStreamer 1.20 brings many changes over the prior GStreamer 1.18 series. GStreamer 1.20 highlights include additions such as:. - GstPlay as a new high-level playback library to replace GstPlayer. - WebM alpha...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
phoronix.com

Wine 7.2 Released - Starts Work On WMA Decoder

Wine 7.2 was just released as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other operating systems. Wine 7.2 isn't too exciting on the end-user feature front but has a number of ongoing low-level improvements. Arguably most notable is Wine beginning work on their own WMA (Windows Media Audio) audio decoder implementation.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 With Security Improvements

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 bringing security improvements. macOS Big Sur elevates the world's most advanced desktop operating system to a new level of power and beauty. Experience Mac to the fullest with a refined new design. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. And get even more transparency around your privacy.
COMPUTERS
dekalbcountyonline.com

RDBI CEO Releases Program to Improve Business Intelligence

CEO of RDBI, Rob Schenck, will release his conceived passion project by March 1st that is sure to help everyone across the business hierarchy, from entry-level employees to other CEOs. He will be releasing DataLAB (Data Like A Business), a data analysis program designed to help you learn more about...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
phoronix.com

GRUB 2.12 Planned For Release This Year, Continues Improving Boot Security

One of the recurring FOSDEM talks we have come to enjoy has been Oracle's Daniel Kiper providing an annual update on the GRUB bootloader development efforts. This past weekend at FOSDEM 2022 was the latest on this leading open-source bootloader with recent accomplishments and plans for this year. Daniel Kiper...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Postfix 3.7 MTA Released with OpenSSL 3.0 Support

The latest version of the popular mail transfer agent, Postfix 3.7, makes maillog_file feature even more useful. Here’s what’s new!. LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.
SOFTWARE
rekkerd.org

Cubasis 3.4 brings Ableton Link support and many improvements

Steinberg has today announced the immediate availability of Cubasis 3.4, the next update to the award-winning Cubasis 3 app, available through the App Store and Google Play. Since its first version, Cubasis has facilitated the use of third-party plug-ins and external controllers, recently adding MIDI Learn, Mackie Control (MCU) and HUI support, Audio Unit multi-out, keyboard shortcuts and much more. With Cubasis 3.4, Ableton Link is now added to the extensive compatibility list, allowing users to connect with Ableton Live and other music-making apps and devices that support Link.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iOS 15.4 beta allows users to disable notifications for Shortcut automations

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has added a toggle to the Shortcuts app in iOS 15.4 that lets users disable the notifications that run when they trigger a specific Shortcuts automation.
CELL PHONES
SDTimes.com

Kong Enterprise 2.7 released with 25% improved performance

API company Kong announced the general availability of Kong Enterprise 2.7, which delivers 25% faster performance compared to previous versions, improved security, and streamlined workflows. Kong Enterprise is a service connectivity platform that enables organizations to secure, connect and orchestrate their APIs and services across cloud native, hybrid and on-premise...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

F2FS File-System Adding Support For IDMAPPED Mounts

Linux 5.12 introduced support for IDMAPPED mounts with a variety of use-cases from containers to systemd-homed usage. The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is now the latest Linux file-system preparing to support the feature. IDMAPPED mounts allow for different mounts to expose the same file or directory with different ownership. IDMAPPED mounts...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Etnaviv Strips Out Its TGSI Backend In Favor Of NIR

Mesa's NIR bandwagon continues moving around with the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver now being the latest to outright remove its Gallium3D TGSI back-end in favor of going purely with NIR for its driver intermediate representation. Etnaviv is the reverse-engineered, open-source OpenGL driver for Vivante graphics IP. For a few years now...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy