This Black History Month, I want to go back and look at one of the earliest pieces of Black history on Capitol Hill – the use of enslaved labor to build the Capitol. The interest in this subject is relatively new – a 2005 report published by the Architect of the Capitol points to a 1991 book by Bob Arnebeck as the first attempt to grapple with this question, and in recent years, both Politifact and Snopes had to weigh in on the subject, indicating that there is still some disbelief that such labor was used to build what we perceive as a symbol of our country.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO