ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

PrettyLittleThing sparks controversy for creating CGI model named Luna

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Sometimes we come across things which are completely unnecessary, and PrettyLittleThing (PLT) introducing a computer-generated model to show off their products is absolutely one of them.

Described as being the “beginning of the PrettyLittleThing Metaverse”, the virtual model was revealed earlier this month, and will appear as a model on the PLT website.

Toni Hayden, PLT’s creative director, said in a press release: “We want to make our girl as relatable and real to our customers as possible. We will build her lifestyle based off our customers interests, likes and dislikes.

“A true ambassador for the brand. She will have ways about her that will be unique to only her and we look forward to developing her capabilities over the coming months allowing our customers to learn a lot more about her and what’s to come as we enter into the Metaverse.”

Because of course, a digital model with perfect features cementing unrealistic beauty standards is “relatable”.

In an update to Instagram posted on Tuesday, the fashion brand confirmed that the CGI model now has a name – ‘Luna’.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“We’ll be bringing more girls like me to life very soon. I can’t wait to make our model family even bigger,” the caption reads.

Unfortunately, many commenters weren’t all too keen on seeing more CGI models in the future, criticising it as “unnecessary”, a “step back” and a “disgrace”.

“Nobody asked for this, it’s so unnecessary,” wrote one.

Another added: “This idea is a disgrace. Real people/models all the way! We don’t need robots or unrealistic computerised images.”

“Not only does this take away jobs, but I’ll no longer buy from you if I can’t even see what I’m buying on a real body,” replied a third.

It isn’t the first time PLT has faced criticism, either, as the company was condemned for placing its branding over an image of the Twin Towers on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in September.

Indy100 has contacted PrettyLittleThing for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

This style queen is bringing disability representation to fashion TikTok

Unlike magazines and high street runways, real people are able to influence culture and style through what is now known as "fashion TikTok." From popularizing 90s aesthetics to challenging beauty norms, fashion TikTok has become a space for users to express themselves and find inspiration. April Lockhart, the senior manager of partnerships at a cosmetic company, is taking things up a notch. A self-proclaimed "disabled fashion girlie," she posts videos of herself in on-trend styles to change her disability narrative and bring disability representation to the forefront of fashion. Since she first began posting online, she has gained thousands of dedicated followers, building a community of people who believe in her work.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'It's go time!' Molly-Mae Hague celebrates the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collaboration as creative director says she's waited 'six months for this moment'

Molly-Mae Hague posed on the runway before her PrettyLittleThing collection debut at the Londoner Hotel on Wednesday night. The former Love Island contestant, 22, looked typically chic as she took to Instagram to put her modelling skills to use, despite opting not to walk the red carpet. She kept things...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Creative Bloq

Bizarre Picasso TikTok is inspiring artists around the world

Picture this; you're walking down the street when you see a silver-wrapped car and a person in a bright purple dress and an abnormally large wig. What's the first thing you do? Make a TikTok about it, of course. This fever-dream-esque scenario was captured by TikToker itsreefa, and has been inspiring artists all over the world ever since.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in

Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America. The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'. Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

The 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev has joined Cameo

The recent hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler tells the story of Simon Leviev, or Shimon Hayut, an Israeli scam artist who was allegedly at the centre of a £7.4m Ponzi scheme.Now it seems Leviev is cashing in on his newfound infamy by joining personalised video service, Cameo.Within the film, the alleged victims recall their story of how they matched with Leviev on the dating app, Tinder where he would then sweep them off their feet in the initial stages of dating while posing as the son of an Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. Though soon enough he would claim...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Makeup Artist Donni Davy Talks Launching Her Half Magic Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article. “Euphoria” makeup artist Donni Davy is leveraging her popular beauty looks for her own cosmetics line. Davy announced the brand, called Half Magic, on Tuesday, which will offer makeup products that recreate the bold, whimsical looks she’s created for the last two seasons of the hit HBO show. Davy started developing the brand shortly after the first season of “Euphoria” aired in 2019.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “After what happened with season one and the ‘Euphoria’ makeup trend, it...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgi#Prettylittlething#Plt#Metaverse
Indy100

Celebrities don artistic aprons for Comic Relief

A host of famous faces have donned unique aprons designed by a collective of artists to raise money for Comic Relief.After raising more than £52 million in 2021, Comic Relief returns this year on March 18.Laura Whitmore, Monica Galetti, Ainsley Harriott and Alexandra Burke have all posed in a selection of brand new aprons, designed by a collective of 11 artists, in aid of Comic Relief and Red Nose Day 2022.The aprons, and an additional homeware collection, feature special designs from a range of artists including Gemma Correll, Gok Wan, Rachel Joy and Luke Christian’s Deaf Identity.Samir Patel, the chief...
ADVOCACY
Inside the Magic

Marvel Studios Fails to Pay Another Artist, Sparks Serious Controversy

In recent months, Disney-owned Marvel Studios has come under fire for failing to pay certain Marvel Comics artists who inspired Marvel Cinematic Universe artwork and marketing materials. The most notable situation occurred when artist David Aja went unpaid after his artwork was used for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Vanity Fair cover featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and swans in a bath has readers puzzled

Vanity Fair has released their 28th Annual Hollywood Issue featuring beloved celebs such as Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, Idris Elba and more.Despite the high-profile lineup of celebs making the issue, there's one Hollywood A-lister's cover photo that has the internet talking: Benedict Cumberbatch, but it's not for the reasons you think.On the cover, the "Dr. Strange" star appears with a wet-look alla Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover shoot and swans in the background in a bathtub. What is the messaging behind having swans you might ask? No one really knows.In addition to the random birds that appear alongside Cumberbatch, suds fill...
CELEBRITIES
piolog.com

Palatine Hill debuts new name; sparks space-based controversy

As many Lewis & Clark students know, the school has long been the center of the Star Wars fandom, a sort of sci-fi mecca to which all fans must journey to at least once in their lifetimes. In the past couple of years, Disney has seen great success with their...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Robert Pattinson reveals he demanded a 'pee flap' on his Batman suit

Playing a superhero is not without its difficulties for Hollywood's A-listers.In anticipation of Robert Pattinson's "The Batman," which will release in theaters on March 4th, Pattinson made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to discuss the upcoming film.During the show, Kimmel asked Pattinson if he had reached out to any of the previous lineup of Batman actors asking for any tips or advice.To which the "Twilight" star admitted that he was "a bit scared" to ask any of the high-profile actors anything but then he ended up bumping into Christian Bale by chance.Bale then gave Pattinson a piece of a...
MOVIES
Glamour

The Braided Heart Detail on Tia Mowry’s High Ponytail Is Excellence

If you haven't been following Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Instagram or TikTok, we assure you that you're missing out on some quality content. The Game star loves to share food recipes, post candid photos and videos of her family, and remind everyone that she's a baddie with fabulous outfits and an eye for fun video transitions. But it's not just her personal style that is A1—we're obsessed with all of her hair choices too, especially her braided styles. Case in point: this gorgeous braided ponytail with a heart-shaped cornrow detail she wore for Valentine's Day.
RECIPES
Indy100

Man left haunted by Dorito chip in the shape of a dead rat: 'New phobia unlocked'

Mishappen bits of food are not uncommon, but one TikTok video left people baffled after a mysterious Doritos chip resembled something much more sinister. In a viral clip, TikTok user Elliot (@elliotlovesxen) shared his strange discovery, which left over seven million viewers scratching their heads. "Now what is that…" the video caption read – which was essentially the question on everyone's mind.While the odd-looking mass appeared to be a burnt and malformed chip mingled in with other Doritos, some compared its appearance to a dead rat. The TikTok was inundated with tens of thousands of creative guesses. Even the chip...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

169K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy