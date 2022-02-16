ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MJCCA to put on “Mamma Mia!” after two year delay ￼

By Sammie Purcell
 1 day ago
A Jewish community center in Dunwoody is set to put on a full-scale production of “Mamma Mia!” from March 3-13, two years after the originally scheduled production.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, will put on the production through Jerry’s Habima Theatre, according to a press release. Jerry’s Habima Theatre is an inclusive theatrical company that features actors with disabilities along with professional actors.

Featuring the music of the Swedish pop group ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” was originally scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the cast from the 2020 production will reprise their original roles, according to the press release.

“Jerry’s Habima Theatre is one of the most beloved and enduring programs at the MJCCA,” said Gayle Seigel, committee chairperson for the MJCCA’s Blonder Family Department for Special Needs. “The cast and crew dedicate countless hours learning elaborate choreography, dialogue, and show music. It’s so wonderful to be able to present their hard work to the community after two long years.”

Performances of “Mamma Mia!” will take place on March 3 at 7:30 p.m., March 5 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 1 p.m., March 12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets for MJCCA members are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Tickets for the community at large are $35 for adults and $15 for children under 12.

Masks are required for the performance, according to the MJCCA website. Tickets are available online or by calling 678.812.4002.

