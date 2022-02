Current and former Philadelphia Phillies players testified to receiving opioids from disgraced Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay. Ahead of Thursday’s closing arguments in the United States vs. Eric Kay, five MLB players testified that Kay provided them with opioids during their tenures with the Los Angeles Angels. The disgraced former Angels communications director is being charged with several felony counts in the tragic death of Tyler Skaggs, the pitcher who passed away in 2019 from an overdose while in Texas with his team for a series against the Rangers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO