the payment, liquidity and treasury management platform, recently announced that it has secured $26 million in Series B funding led by Prime Ventures. The Series B investment round also includes contributions from Octopus Ventures, which led the 2020 Series A round and are one of Europe’s most active VC investors as well as Hannover Digital Investments, the corporate VC fund of HDI Group, one of Europe’s largest insurance firms. Additional participants include existing angel investors and industry giants like Ron Kalifa, OBE, former Worldpay CEO and author of the Kalifa Review and Shane Happach, CEO of Mollie, the Dutch payments unicorn.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO