MoneyGram Enters Agreement to be Acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners

By Omar Faridi
 2 days ago

(NASDAQ: MGI), a firm focused on the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a private equity firm based in Chicago, have entered a definitive agreement under which funds affiliated with MDP will "acquire all outstanding shares of MoneyGram for $11.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued...

Propine Partners with Watiga on Digital Asset Services

Propine, a licensed and regulated digital asset platform, is partnering with Watiga to provide digital asset services. Watiga is an independent professional services group of companies located in Singapore, providing trust, funds, corporate and legal services focusing on private equity, venture capital, mezzanine, and other alternative and cross-border investments. Watiga Trust Ltd is a Licensed Trust Company and an Approved Trustee for Collective Investment Schemes, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Apps Associates Acquires Oracle Partner AEI Worldwide

Apps Associates, backed by private equity firm Quad-C, has acquired AEI Worldwide, an Oracle partner focused on supply chain management software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 191 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A...
Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced its entry into an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. Through the agreement, Flora seeks to establish a partnership with the Artos team to expand their offering of cannabis products for the Israeli market to also include oils and, when regulations permit, finished THC and CBD consumer products. The export of the high-THC product is pending the dried-flower checklist from the Colombian government from the 2021 cannabis law update. “As Cosechemos continues to reach full-scale commercial production, our team remains focused on increasing our presence in international cannabis markets through distribution agreements that will serve as a gateway into the markets,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “With Artos’ extensive distribution network, this agreement will ensure that safe, high-quality cannabis products are provided to the Israeli cannabis market and offer a valuable source of health and wellness products to the country.”
QX Global Acquires Consulting Firm Chazey Partners

Business process outsourcing firm QX Global Group acquired a majority 80% stake in Austin, Texas-based Chazey Partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 185 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
FIS Partners with Crypto.com, Supporting Company’s Global Expansion

FIS (NYSE: FIS) has announced a partnership with Crypto.com. FIS is a provider of tech solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally. Crypto.com will use Worldpay from FIS as a blockchain validator, utilizing FIS’s payment gateway and global acquiring services to support continued global expansion. Crypto.com currently...
UK’s First Payment Merchant Services Acquired by DNA Payments

During the last 10 years, FPMS has become a key player in the payments sector, “priding itself as the partner of choice for more than 10,000 customers across the UK.” It facilitates around 400 million transactions per year for SMEs as well as other larger clients. As mentioned...
Digital Transformation Service Provider, Softline, Acquires Majority Stake in SoftClub, a Fintech Sector Specialist

(LSE: SFTL), the IT and digital transformation service provider, in line or consistent with its growth strategy, has announced that it entered an agreement to become the majority shareholder in SoftClub (SCGroup Investments Limited), which is a specialist in the financial technology sector, and one of the largest developers of integrated solutions for banks, digital commerce, and stock exchanges in Europe.
Alex Holmes
Check Raises $75 Million Led by Stripe

Check is an early-stage payroll infrastructure firm whose mission is to make paying people simple. Its platform offers clients the ability to build, launch, and scale a payroll business. The company works with all sorts of firms including workforce management, financial services, and staffing businesses. Check publicly launched in January...
MoneyGram International: The Jack Ryan Memo

Yesterday, Madison Dearborn Partners announced a deal to acquire Money Gram International for $11 per share. (Today's article is a bit of a creative writing piece, with some dramatic flair, and based on interpretation of facts in a rapidly evolving Fintech market from July 2021 - February 15, 2022. The references to Tom Clancy's 1991 novel and subsequent 2002 movie - The Sum of All Fears - is an expressive way to tell story. Just to be clear, I am well aware that the subject matter and critical events in the Sum of All Fears are incalculably higher on every level. The overriding aim of the piece is to simply highlight the parallels to groupthink and short termism as these two elements are common and widespread in both the stock markets and in other facets of life.)
Kane Logistics acquired by French 3PL

Kane Logistics, one of the oldest 3PLs in the U.S., has been acquired by French 3PL ID Logistics in an all-cash deal, ID Logistics said. The transaction is based on Kane’s “enterprise value,” or market value, of $240 million, Orgon, France-based ID Logistics said. Kane’s 2021 annual revenue is $235 million. The transaction is expected to close in April, ID Logistics said. ID Logistics acquired Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Kane from Harkness Capital Partners, a private equity firm that acquired Kane in 2019.
Avista Capital Partners to acquire Probo Medical

Varsity Healthcare Partners’ Probo Medical is a Tampa-based medical imaging company that sells and repairs ultrasound probes. It has 14 facilities in the U.S. in Europe and has a global supply chain. “Probo has earned its strong market position through operational excellence and timely, strategic acquisitions. The company is...
NewRocket Acquires ServiceNow Elite Partner Service Stack

NewRocket, backed by private equity firm Gryphon Investors, has acquired Service Stack Technologies. Both companies are ServiceNow Elite partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 183 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.
Payments Fintech Recharge.com Makes CFO Selection Permanent

a European payments provider, says that interim Chief Financial Officer Freddy Dijkman is now the permanent executive holding that position. Recharge states that Dijkman previously worked at other tech firms like T-Mobile, Kinly, and Avaya. Recharge’s CEO Günther Vogelpoel commented:. “We are thrilled to be scaling up...
WhiteSource acquires DefenseCode and Xanitizer to enter into the SAST market

WhiteSource announced the company’s expansion into custom code security following two recent acquisitions and the availability of its static application security testing (SAST) solution. To accelerate the company’s SAST vision, WhiteSource completed two acquisitions:. Xanitizer, a German-based company, has developed novel high-precision SAST detection technologies that are best...
Home Point Financial enters into servicing agreement with ServiceMac

Home Point Capital's (NASDAQ:HMPT) subsidiary, Home Point Financial, has entered into an agreement with mortgage servicer, ServiceMac. Under the deal, ServiceMac is expected to begin servicing loans on behalf of Homepoint in Q222. Outsourcing servicing will enable Homepoint to redeploy resources to support growth in its originations channels, including expanding...
The Judge Group Acquires Slayton Search Partners

WAYNE, PA — The Judge Group has acquired Chicago-based Slayton Search Partners, a provider of retained executive search services. The deal closed on February 1. “The acquisition of Slayton combines two leading providers of search services with decades of experience and expertise,” explains Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “Slayton’s reach, depth, and expertise in executive search coupled with a dedication to creating impactful client experiences make them an ideal partner for The Judge Group. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to build new business relationships, develop deeper partnerships with existing clients, and grow into untapped markets.”
KARM Legal Consultant Partners with ScaleCompliance to Provide Crypto Compliance Services

a UAE legal consultancy firm specialized in blockchain, Fintech and Data Protection/Cyber laws, has announced a partnership with Switzerland-based ScaleCompliance GmbH to provide crypto compliance services. Kokila Alagh, founder and CEO KARM Legal, commented:. “We believe in cultivating a divergent company culture and this collaboration presents a united business...
MoneyGram stock soars after buyout deal with Madison Dearborn valued at $1.8 billion, including debt

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. MGI, +19.16% soared 19.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, as a trading halt for news was lifted, after the digital payments company announced an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) in a cash deal valued at $1.8 billion, including $799 million in debt. Under terms of the deal, MDP will pay $11.00 for each MoneyGram share outstanding, which represents a 22.9% premium to Monday's closing price of $8.95. With about 91.7 million shares outstanding as of Oct. 27, the per-share price implies a market capitalization for MoneyGram of $1.01 billion. The deal includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, in which MoneyGram can solicit alternative acquisition proposals. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, MoneyGram will continue to operate under the MoneyGram brand and be led by current Chief Executive Alex Holmes. The stock has soared 37.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
