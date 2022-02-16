ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Elvira “Biddy” Brackhahn

By chroniclenews@msn.com
raymondville-chronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article8/20/1954 - 2/16/2021 From, Husband - Robert...

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Rose M. Thompson

Rose, Rosie, Mom, Baby Sis, Slinky T, Mama Rose, Lil' Rosie, Bookend, and Auntie Rosie are names she answered to; but the title she was most proud of was Nana. Being a Grandmother was a beloved mission for her. Born in the Yesler Terrace and raised on Capitol Hill Rose...
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Elizabeth “Liz” Wheeler

Elizabeth “Liz” Wheeler received her Heavenly wings on January 29, 2022 at the tender age of 77 years old at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Sis. Liz was a founding member of Zion Preparatory Academy along with her mother and father Bishop Eugene and Coreathea Drayton. They started the school with $8.32, founded on the basic principles of servicing Seattle’s inner city youth by supporting single parents and low income families.
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Marjorie O’Rourke: 1932-2022

Marjorie O’Rourke was born Marjorie Lee Spaulding in 1932 in Vancouver, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband James Michael (Jim) O’Rourke 1931-2006, and her siblings Philip Everett (Phil) Spaulding (1924-2010), Marcella Jeanne (Marcella) Mack (1926-1996), and Mary Lou (Mary) Dauner (1928- 2003). Marge was born...
VANCOUVER, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Stephanie "Michelle" Bush

Stephanie "Michelle" Bush slipped away peacefully on Friday, January 14th, 2022. She was a firecracker! Always loyal. Always supportive always honest. Always true. Michelle was a lover of life. Her family meant everything to her. Michelle was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. After overcoming many battles, Michelle found her way back to the ones she loved and continually proved and showed her love through action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Pearlie (Por) L. Reid

Pearlie L. Reid was born July 19, 1930 in Dyersburg Tennessee to the union of Pulah Gauldin and Dewey Smith. Pearlie earned her wings on January 31, 2022. She will forever be missed by her 4 living children: Frederick Reid of Junction City KS, Min. Deborah(George) Ashford-Stone, Brenda Reid and Katrina (Casey) McClinton, all of Seattle, WA. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and friends.
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Shelly Churchman Gabbard: 1971-2022

Shelly Adell Churchman Gabbard passed away suddenly on Jan. 12, 2022. Born on Aug. 29, 1971, she is survived by her daughter Jaden; her honorary daughter Kiya; her parents Carol and Ron; her siblings Grace, Nicholas, Carla, Adam and Wendy; and many nieces and nephews. Shelly was a knitter, an...
OBITUARIES
Nisqually Valley News

In Loving Memory of Gary Russell Ortiz

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Gary Russell Ortiz on Jan. 12, 2022, at his home in Olympia, Washington. He is survived by two children, daughter Julia, 32, of Tumwater, and Matthew, 23, of Renton. Gary was known for his love of football and...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory Anthony Simmons

Anthony Simmons was born on March 13, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina. Anthony was affectionately known to his family as Ronnie. He always had the latest music so he would DJ all our family functions. Ronnie loved electronics, from video recorders. to tv’s and computers. Ronnie graduated from Newport High...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Love at the Memorial' bridal expo

MILWAUKEE - If you're getting married this year and want to celebrate your love, we have a free event for you. The Milwaukee War Memorial Center is hosting ‘Love at the Memorial’ bridal expo on Friday, February 19. For more info, click HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memories Alonzo Maurice Scott

Alonzo is my son. I always called him "Monkey" He will forever be the love of our lives. Our hearts are always wide open with heartfelt love he will never be forgotten. Alonzo was a blessing to our family. We are thankful and grateful to God for the time we had with m. He was loving, caring, sweet, funny, always willing to help others. Alonzo was an awesome son, brother, and a very proud father of five beautiful children, three queens, and one king. Now he has four precious grandchildren, they are a blessing and we love them very much. Alonzo's passion was loving and protecting his family, being our bodyguard, friend, playing basketball, and thanking God.
MAURICE SCOTT
webbweekly.com

Love Is…

I’ve been thinking a lot about love this week. Not because of Valentine’s — that part is just a sweet coincidence. As I lay on the couch laid up this week from surgery, I can’t stop thinking about all the love and support I have had. From the evening before my surgery, the outpouring of love has not stopped.
RELATIONSHIPS
Roanoke Daily Herald

In memory of Marcia: Bringing love and smiles

Randy Wrenn, owner of Wrenn Sports Graphics & Screen Printing, set out to bring Valentine’s Day to residents in assisted living in honor of his late wife, Marcia Gordon Hudson. Hudson lost her four-year battle with cancer on Aug. 2. Wrenn said she brought a smile to everyone’s face...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
ncwlife.com

Apple Blossom Candidate Rita Escalera

NCWLIFE Channel’s Eric Granstrom sits down to get to know the Apple Blossom Top Ten Candidates for the Royalty Selection Pageant this week. Today, we meet Candidate Rita Escalera, the daughter of Jose and Brenda Escalera. NCWLIFE will have LIVE coverage Saturday beginning with the Countdown to Coronation at 6:30pm, followed by the Royalty Selection Pageant, presented by Cashmere Valley Bank, at 7:00pm.
WENATCHEE, WA
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

On a Bittersweet Occasion, Young & Restless’ Jess Walton Shares How She and Her Late Husband Would ‘Always Celebrate Together’

Some traditions are too important to break. For many folks, February is a month of frilly hearts, sweet candies and sweeter love. For Young & Restless‘ Jess Walton (Jill), though, the month got off to a rough start as she faced the six-month anniversary of husband John James’ passing. It’s a difficult milestone to hit, but Walton’s story doesn’t end there.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy