The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. Secretary Blinken underscored our strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of a growing military threat from Russia. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the security of our NATO Allies and discussed the recently announced U.S. force posture changes to fortify the Alliance’s Eastern Flank. Both leaders emphasized the importance of close consultation among Allies and partners as we urge Russia to de-escalate tensions and engage seriously in diplomacy. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Liimets reviewed bilateral and multilateral efforts to strengthen democracies and promote human rights, and emphasized shared support for the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations. They also noted the upcoming 100-year anniversary, in July, of U.S.-Estonia diplomatic relations and expressed readiness to deepen our cooperation further in the next 100 years of our partnership.

