ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipes you need for a cozy winter weekend at home

By Caroline Barrett
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it was the stretch of super cold weather. It could have been the lingering state of mind after a busy holiday season. Heck, the entirety of 2021 could have been what drove me to decide that I’d spend a weekend — the whole weekend, Friday night to Monday morning —...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Recipes: Make these snacks for your Super Bowl viewing party

Super Bowl Sunday is a day of indulgence, a smorgasbord of appetizers, snacks, and cheer. Gatherings will most likely be small this year, but for many the food will still be the focal point, the game only an amusing backdrop. Game day gatherings are so darn much fun. And that...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake Recipe

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
Democrat-Herald

5 easy recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features simple meals that are great for a quick lunch, dinner or game day. Kary Osmond: Yes, a sandwich can be considered comfort food!. Tuna melts consist of tuna salad, tomato and cheese, then broiled until the cheese is melted and bubbly. And yes, it can be comfort food.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Nestle#Snacks#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Moroccan
30Seconds

Creamy Crock Pot® Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: Slow-cooked Chicken & Dumplings Is Pure Comfort Food

A bowl of creamy chicken and dumplings sure can hit the spot. This easy slow-cooker chicken and dumplings recipe is what you need for dinner on a cold winter's night. Put the onion into a slow cooker. Top with the chicken. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the parsley flakes. Add the soup, broth, bay leaf and thyme. Cover and cook on high for about 3 hours.
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Weekday recipes that use ground beef

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Baked Shrimp Recipe Bursts with Garlic and Butter

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Did 'The Woman in the House' Make You Crave Chicken Casserole? We Found Some of the Best Recipes

Whether you think it looks gross or delicious, viewers watching Netflix's satirical thriller series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are unable to avoid seeing Kristen Bell's Anna make a blasphemous amount of chicken casseroles. And every time she inevitably drops and breaks her casserole dish — the hearty meal flying everywhere — she has an identical backup dish to replace it.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Glazed lamb and spicy yoghurt pork: Ravinder Bhogal’s Indian chop recipes

Chops are easy to cook, fast and reliable – the meat is so tender and yielding that it takes little effort to inject it with flavour to make it taste even more delicious. I like to use bone-in chops – meat cooked on the bone always has more flavour and is less likely to dry out, plus there is something lovely about gnawing at the spent bones on your plate. The length of time that they occupy the grill or pan is determined by the thickness of the chops, but it is essential to render down the fat until it’s beautifully amber.
RECIPES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Feeling cheesy? This is the recipe for you!

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray. 2. In a large bowl, combine the onion, garlic, parsley, parmesan, breadcrumbs, egg, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a bowl. Use a wooden spoon and mix to combine. Add the ground beef and use your clean or gloved hands to mix just until combined.
RECIPES
Winchester News Gazette

Wholesome Recipes with Big Flavor

(Family Features) Maintaining a healthy lifestyle includes a variety of commitments, from exercising to eating right. However, serving up healthy meals doesn’t have to be boring. From earthy and nutty black ripe olives to rich and fruity kalamata olives, Lindsay adds a hearty and flavorful punch to just about...
RECIPES
Denver Post

Get Cooking: Two restorative soup recipes to get you through the winter

The first “restaurants,” so-named, weren’t restaurants. They were broths, bouillons and consommés, fashioned by cooks in Paris in the mid-to-late years of the 1700s. Their aim was to “restaurer,” the French for “to restore.” They were restoratives, pick-me-ups, easy-to-digest but fortifying. Cooks who called themselves “restaurateurs” served individual portions of the hot liquids to patrons seated at small, unadorned tables.
RECIPES
Design Milk

The Best Modern Throw Blankets That’ll Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

When the temperatures drop, there’s nothing we want to do more than get bundled up on the couch and binge-watch our favorite series, so it’s only fitting that we find the right blanket companion for the job. The perfect throw blanket should be three things: modern and stylish enough to become a fixture of your home decor, consciously made to last years, and most importantly – cozy. The best throw blankets should always be warm cocoons of pure coziness that you’ll never want to leave. To help you find your perfect match, we’re sharing our favorite modern throw blankets that tick all of the boxes.
LIFESTYLE
Garden & Gun

Cozy Finds to Help You Weather Winter

Extreme winter temperature swings have become the norm in the South—one day it’s 75 degrees, the next day’s forecast calls for sleet—but the latest arctic blast here in Charleston, South Carolina, still caught me off guard. I’d forgotten just how much the right sweater, blanket, or pair of slippers can brighten the iciest of days. Here are a few small ways to take good care of yourself (and stay well) right now.
CHARLESTON, SC
besthealthmag.ca

Why You Need to Add Rutabagas to Your Winter Veg Rotation

The depths of winter don’t exactly bring cooking enthusiasm. Juicy stone fruits and perfectly ripe tomatoes disappeared once the days grew shorter, and the turkey-packed excitement of the holidays has come and gone. It’s times like these when you need to dig deeper for cooking inspiration. Luckily, there are delicious foods just below the surface of the earth. This winter, try rutabagas, a versatile and overlooked vegetable.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

33 Copycat Snack Recipes You Can Make at Home

Skip a trip to the grocery store with these recipes that put a healthy twist on snackable favorites. Swap your favorite Girl Scout cookie for an equally delicious energy ball, or make your own fruit snacks at home with just a few ingredients. Whatever you're in the mood for, there's a sweet or salty snack in this mix for you. Recipes like our Caramel Delight Energy Balls and Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries are flavorful treats you'll always want to have on hand.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy