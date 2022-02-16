ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ING Bank Romania launches SoftPOS app

thepaypers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleING Bank Romania has announced the launching of the ING SoftPOS app that turns Android mobile devices into POS. The app offers all the functionalities of a...

thepaypers.com

makeuseof.com

How Apple's New Tap to Pay iPhone Feature Will Work

Apple recently revealed a feature that will let business owners use their iPhones to take contactless payments. Tap to Pay will allow users to do this without having to buy any extra hardware. It doesn't matter if you're a big business or a solopreneur, all you need is the right iPhone.
thepaypers.com

Global online commerce – 10 drivers of change

Ajit Sivadasan, President and Global Head of DTC at Lenovo, explores the global online commerce space and shares his view on the key drivers of change and why they are important. Considering the past two years with COVID-19 challenges and the previous ten years of changing customer behaviour, technology and...
bizjournals

Building an app that makes banking fun, accessible and affordable

In the 21st century, just about everything has morphed into an interactive, hyper-social, customer-centric experience. Everything except finance. After 27 years in banking, BJ McAndrews knows this as well as anyone. Over the years, McAndrews began to watch the emergent fintech space and watched large, traditional financial institutions falling behind to quicker, more agile tech firms. However, while apps like Strava turned fitness into a socially connected experience and Spotify personalized the process of musical discovery, finance remained, in his words, a “laggard.” His frustration with the slow pace of play of a big bank led him to leave his role at Wells Fargo in 2019 and begin the planning for a mobile banking solution to help close the wealth gap in America.
biometricupdate.com

Alfa-Bank integrates Smart Engines OCR into banking app

Alfa-Bank has integrated Smart Engines computer-vision document scanning capabilities into its mobile banking app enabling customers to now update their ID documents remotely, which both companies say eliminates the need to visit an office to perform the task. Clients can update their ID documents on record with the bank by...
communityadvocate.com

Main Street Bank launches video banking technology

REGION – Main Street Bank recently announced its newest video banking service – Main Street Video Connect. This service, available on the bank’s website and on mobile devices, allows users to meet face-to-face with a banker, separated only by their screens. Customers can use Video Connect for...
thepaypers.com

PayPoint Romania acquires digital payments app 24pay

PayPoint Romania has announced it completed the acquisition of local digital payment solution for public transport 24pay. The acquisition allows PayPoint to diversify its portfolio of services and continue expanding its digital solutions. Moreover, PayPoint will continue to offer fast payment services for public transportation with high quality and security standards.
thepaypers.com

Clik2pay launches mobile app for small businesses

Brazil-based payment service provider Click2Pay has augmented its capabilities with the launch of a mobile app, which facilitates merchants in collecting payments. This product allows merchants to collect funds from consumers, who can pay online directly from their bank accounts. Having been adopted initially by large businesses, Clik2pay is now opening up this payment functionality to SMEs and micromerchants operating in Canada.
Fronteras Desk

Hermosillo launches tourism-focused phone app

Tourists visiting Hermosillo will now have a new way to find interesting attractions in the Sonoran capital — a phone app. The city of Hermosillo has announced a new partnership with Qroads, a phone application that helps users find interesting historic sites, tourist attractions and businesses. Hermosillo is the...
thepaypers.com

KyckGlobal and PayFlo to offer digital disbursements in the US and Canada

US-based KyckGlobal has partnered with Canada-based payment processor PayFlo to expand digital disbursements for customers in the US and Canada, and to provision checks for KyckGlobal. KyckGlobal will provide a technology layer via API integration to enhance PayFlo's existing array of payment methods. Payment types from PayFlo will include PayPal,...
VentureBeat

IronSource launches analytics for app developers

IronSource is launching its App Analytics platform to enable app and game developers to maximize their revenue, user retention, and growth. With the beta version of App Analytics, IronSource is creating a one-stop shop for app monetization, user acquisition, and analytics. Tel Aviv, Israel-based IronSource went public last year and...
Business Insider

Apple taps Stripe as first payments provider to incorporate softPOS solution

Apple enables third-party payment access to software point-of-sale (softPOS) solution. By entering the softPOS arena, the company can capture more mobile payments volume and further capitalize on its large base of iPhone users. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more...
thepaypers.com

MYPINPAD to supply Pomelo Pay with smartphone SoftPOS technology

UK-based payment solutions company MYPINPAD has partnered with Pomelo Pay to enable the latter’s merchants in the UK to accept payments via NFC-ready Android devices. The partnership will make accepting payments digitally more accessible for merchants who may not have previously been able to afford the costs of traditional payment terminals. What it will also facilitate for Pomelo Pay’s clients is that the onboarding process will take minutes. This compares with the traditional merchant onboarding process with more conventional payment service providers, which can sometimes take days or even weeks to complete, according to MYPINPAD.
thepaypers.com

Trustly launches flexible payments solution

Trustly has launched FlexPay by Trustly to allow consumers the flexibility to defer the settlement date of a debited amount to a date in the future. Merchants will have the ability to configure the deferred settlement periods to up to 30 days. Merchants will continue to benefit from Trustly’s Open Banking Payments features like lower processing cost (below traditional deferred payment providers), guaranteed payments to eliminate chargebacks, as well as increased conversion, basket size, and consumer loyalty.
thepaypers.com

PayU integrates BigCommerce to boost SME digitisation

PayU India has announced its integration with US-based BigCommerce, an open SaaS ecommerce platform for retailers. Through the integration, PayU will be able to provide payments infrastructure and solutions to Indian SMEs that have their business on BigCommerce. BigCommerce is a one-stop-shop platform for merchants who can benefit from online store creation, hosting, marketing, security, and search engine optimisation, among others.
thepaypers.com

South Africans retailers focus on frictionless experiences

Research conducted by World Wide Worx, with the support of Mastercard and Standard Bank has published key findings regarding online retailers’ preferences in South Africa. According to the study, 90% of the surveyed companies mentioned they coped with extra demands caused by the pandemic, while over 60% of the respondents claimed their technology can handle increased traffic on their ecommerce platforms.
thepaypers.com

Yapily launches Open Banking solution on AWS Marketplace

Open Banking infrastructure provider Yapily has launched its first listing on AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue featuring more than 12,000 products and services. The collaboration brings wider access to Yapily’s next-generation financial data and payment initiation solutions for customers already using AWS cloud services. This will enable businesses across Europe to develop more innovative and personalised experiences for their customers.
thepaypers.com

BankiFi partners with TSB to launch app for SMEs

BankiFi has partnered with TSB to launch Revenu, an app, exclusive to TSB that will allow small businesses to receive quicker payments and to better manage their business finances. Revenu allows TSB’s business clients to collect customer payments from requests sent via SMS, WhatsApp, email, and QR code. It simplifies...
