ING Bank Romania launches SoftPOS app

In the 21st century, just about everything has morphed into an interactive, hyper-social, customer-centric experience. Everything except finance. After 27 years in banking, BJ McAndrews knows this as well as anyone. Over the years, McAndrews began to watch the emergent fintech space and watched large, traditional financial institutions falling behind to quicker, more agile tech firms. However, while apps like Strava turned fitness into a socially connected experience and Spotify personalized the process of musical discovery, finance remained, in his words, a “laggard.” His frustration with the slow pace of play of a big bank led him to leave his role at Wells Fargo in 2019 and begin the planning for a mobile banking solution to help close the wealth gap in America.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO