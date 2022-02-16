Florida Man, Woman Charged With Using Fireworks To Intentionally Start Brush Fires

A Florida man and woman have been arrested and charged with intentionally starting brush fires by using fireworks.

According to North Port Police, the department has been investigating multiple, intentionally, started brush fires in the northeast area of the city.

Police arrested Aaliyah Stone, 18, and David Moore, 30, and charged them with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning, among other charges. No damage to any structures occurred, according to investigators.

Officials say the pair were buying fireworks locally and shooting them into the woods causing damage and putting the community at risk.

“Our team has been dedicated to finding out who was starting these fires. The threat for something to get out of control existed. We’re also very fortunate to have a fire department who can act so quickly. I’m very thankful for all the efforts involved,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

