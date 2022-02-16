ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Preview

By Pat Benson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h69ME_0eG3xQgM00

We have officially made it to the last game before the NBA All-Star break. While a select few players go to Cleveland for the weekend festivities, the rest of the league heads to South Beach for some much-needed R&R. Meanwhile, blog boys like myself retreat inside for another six weeks of winter.

The Orlando Magic have the second-worst record in the NBA and are in the midst of a complete tear-down rebuild. According to Tankathon, the Magic have a 52.1% chance of landing a top-four draft pick and a 14% chance of getting the highly-coveted number one draft pick.

Sure, the Magic are 33 games below .500. But don't tell that to the young core in Orlando. Sophomore Cole Anthony leads the team with 17.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. But, rookie Franz Wagner has started in 59 games and made a fringe case for NBA Rookie of the Year thanks to his 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

The Magic need all the help they can get. Their defense gives up 111.6 points per game. Even worse, they only score 103.2 points per game have the third-worst offensive rating and true shooting percentage (53.7 TS%).

Meanwhile, offense is rarely the problem for the Hawks. Last night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-116. Trae Young went off for 41 points and reminded everyone that he is more than capable of putting the team on his back. No small feat for an undersized 23-year-old point guard.

Injury Report

We're still waiting on official injury reports. However, we do know the Magic are without Moritz Wagner (ribs). Additionally, both R.J. Hampton (knee) and Markelle Fultz (knee) missed Monday's night against the Denver Nuggets.

John Collins (foot strain) is still out through the All-Star break. However, given the quick turnaround for the Hawks, I wouldn't be surprised if more players are out tonight.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 227.5 points. Even without key contributors, the Hawks should win this game with ease and enter the All-Star break on a relatively high note.

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta’s home victory...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are near the top of the Eastern Conference and the Hawks are fighting for the post-season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
NBA
92.9 The Game

Expect new starting lineup for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will miss at least the next three game with a sprained right ankle. How will head coach Nate McMillan arrange the starting lineup in Collins’ absence?
NBA
ESPN

Daily notes for Wednesday: Giannis lights up Pacers for 50

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed no ill effects from a sore left ankle that caused him to miss the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. In addition to scoring 50 points, he also had 14 rebounds. It was Antetokounmpo's sixth 40-point, 10-rebound game of the season. The only other player with more is Joel Embiid (8). This performance was even more memorable when you dive deeper into Antetokounmpo's stat line. With 21 shots, he attempted the fourth-fewest field goals in a 50-point game in league history. Antetokounmpo is ranked in the top-10 in category formats over the last two weeks. Another superb performance from Tuesday must also be mentioned.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Trae Young
Person
Franz Wagner
lineups.com

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks 2/15/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Matchup Preview (2/15/22) After an impressive upset win over the Suns a couple of weeks ago, the Hawks have lost four of their last five games. That stretch includes a shocking home loss to the Spurs in which they allowed San Antonio to shoot 56.3% from 3-point range. On Sunday, they dropped a road game against the Celtics in which they only put up 95 points as they looked lifeless outside of Trae Young (30-10-4) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (26-2-6). Atlanta has been slogging through this season after breaking through to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, and they need to start playing with more urgency if they want to find themselves in the playoffs in an increasingly competitive conference.
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic have lost their defense and lost their way

Being a team at the bottom of the standings can often be like playing a game of whack-a-mole. Whenever the team feels like it has solved one problem and begins to focus on another, the problem springs back up. It is a constant chase to find the things the team can rely on and to fight for consistency.
NBA
Reuters

Trae Young scores 41 to lead Hawks past Cavs

Trae Young scored 41 points -- his fifth game with 40-plus points this season -- to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-116 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Young was 13 of 22 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from long distance. He also went...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Orlando Magic Preview#The Orlando Magic#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Denver Nuggets
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks need to send a strong message against the lowly Magic

In many ways, the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) 124-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers – who have taken over the Hawks as this year’s darling – added to the frustrations of the season from the outside looking in. Similar to their win over the Phoenix Suns a couple of weeks ago, this win showed what this team is truly capable of.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Breaking Down Five Plays from Hawks vs. Magic

Last night was a much-needed victory for the Atlanta Hawks. They take a two-game winning streak into the NBA All-Star break and can have a reason for optimism. As always, let's review five plays that made a difference in the blowout victory. Franz Wagner. First off, this is such a...
NBA
sunny95.com

Hawks 124, Cavs 116

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25 and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Cavaliers 124-116. Darius Garland finished with 30 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavaliers, who had held opponents under 100 points 23 times this season but struggled to contain Young’s frantic pace.
NBA
FanSided

Trae Young went off for 41 points in Atlanta Hawks win over CLE

If the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) are going to make a final push en route to the postseason, they are going to need more efforts from Trae Young like the one they got on Tuesday in the 124-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The victory keeps them a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in spot and one game back of the Charlotte Hornets for ninth.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

4 key Atlanta Hawks trends to keep an eye on after the All-Star break

The Atlanta Hawks (28-30) haven’t had the season many people, including us, thought they would heading into the campaign. After their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they seemed poised to take that next step with presumed better health. Well, that health took a while to hold up and has played a part in them being two games below .500 with a 28-30 record.
NBA
FanSided

The benefit of Trae Young’s high scoring games for the Atlanta Hawks

While the Atlanta Hawks are growing as a team, they still need their offensive leader Trae Young to produce if they are a chance of getting back into the playoffs. The offense has been built around the superstar but it is his talent and speed which helps him shine, even when defenses are designed by the opposition to stop him … well slow him down anyway.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Kevin Love can’t fend off Trae Young

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers had big games from Darius Garland and Kevin Love, but their combined 51 points weren’t enough to clip the wings of the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young led the way with 41 points of his own. No combination of Cavs players slowed him down, not even Isaac Okoro.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan is about to make NBA history

After being named Eastern Conference Player of The Week for his efforts last week, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan continued his excellent season on Monday in the team’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs. In the Bulls’ victory over the Spurs on Monday night, DeRozan had 40 points on...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

‘That’s Probably the First Time LeBron James Has Been Talked To That Way’

Adapted from Coach K, by Ian O’Connor Copyright © 2022 by Ian O’Connor. Reprinted by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Mike Krzyzewski’s motivational techniques at Duke were never going to work with the NBA’s best at the Olympics. Elton Brand, his center with the Blue Devils in the late 1990s, remembers Coach K once challenging a Duke player to a fight. “I think he would have won,” Brand says. He means the coach, not the player.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Reported Offer to Boston For Dennis Schroder Revealed

The Lakers had opportunities to make moves by the February 10th trade deadline. There were reported deals with the Knicks and Magic, both of which rapidly disappeared as the deadline closed in. Those deals could've potentially brought guys like Terrence Ross or Cam Reddish out west. But one of the...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy