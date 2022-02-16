ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph Board of Commissioners chairman honored for leadership

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 8 days ago

Dennis Allen was acknowledged this week for his four years as chairman of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

During their meeting Tuesday, county commission members honored Allen with a plaque, and no shortage of accolades. Board vice-chair Dan Czajkowski – in the absence of board chair Kathy Pangle – said Allen was a good and reliable leader as county board chairman from 2018 through 2021.

“You hear about the right person at the right time. That was Dennis,” Czajkowski said. “We came in at the same time and there were some challenges here, and Dennis was the right chairman at the right time.”

Czajkowski said Allen treated people with respect, he always gave people a time to air their grievances and proved to be a natural leader.

Allen, a Centreville resident, is in his sixth year as a county commissioner, but asked to not be reappointed as chairman for 2022. He represents Florence, Lockport, Nottawa, and Sherman townships.

“My personal feeling is, his finest quality was his sincerity,” Czajkowski added. “He’s lived in this county all his life, he’s worked (for) the county and this is his home.”

The plaque presented to Allen read: “With appreciation for the leadership as chairman of St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, 2018 to 2021.”

Czajkowski said he was “very honored” to be the commissioner to give the plaque to Allen.

Allen thanked Czajkowski, commissioners and those responsible for singling him out.

“Thank you for this, but I’ve had all these (commissioners) behind me and we’ve been a good board,” he said. “We’ve worked together and everybody has good ideas. There were times when we had differences, but we never took anything personally and we never had a personal agenda.”

Allen said when he made the decision to run for office, he knew there was little benefit to having a personal agenda.

“Listen to what the people are asking for, listen to what their needs are, and if you can provide that, then do it,” he said. “Most people just want you to care, they want to know that you care and you’re going to listen to them. You can’t always fix every issue, but you can try.”

Commissioner Jared Hoffmaster thanked Allen for his leadership over the four-year period.

“We’ve had conversations every once in a while, and I would always appreciate his advice,” Hoffmaster said. “Even though sometimes he probably thought I didn’t take it, I did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cL7r_0eG3xLVx00

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph Board of Commissioners chairman honored for leadership

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottawa Township, MI
City
Centreville, MI
Centreville, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Government
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Chairman#County Board
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

639
Followers
455
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy