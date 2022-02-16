ISD board approves grants, raises substitute teacher pay

Members of the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education this week approved a number of measures.

Among them, they approved the Michigan Partnership Response in Manufacturing Education grant for the CTE Consortium CAD/Manufacturing Program in Three Rivers.

St. Joseph County ISD superintendent Teresa Belote said because the district’s program was selected, it will receive $360,000 for equipment, curriculum, training and student activities.

Also approved by the board was the State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant Program. Belote said with that grant, employers could be reimbursed up to $3,000 for hiring student apprentices in select career pathways.

The board also approved increases in pay for substitute teachers and substitute assistant teachers for 2021-22, effective Feb. 14. Full day substitute teacher pay rates jumped from $100 to $125 while half day substitute teachers will receive $62.50, rather than the previous $50. Floating substitute teacher pay increased to $140 per day, compared to $100 previously. Substitute assistant teacher rates are up to $94 from $70 per day and a new floating assistant teacher substitute position has been added at $110 per day. A new monthly incentive for St. Joseph County ISD substitutes also was approved. Those substituting for 10-15 days in one month will receive a $100 incentive.

Also on Monday, the board approved a resolution to be sent to legislators asking to provide flexibility regarding daily attendance requirements for 2021-22. The resolution states that the ISD and many other districts across the state have faced challenges in maintaining in-person instruction due to illness, staffing shortages, non-credible threats, and inclement weather. When attendance rates fall below 75 percent, districts are faced with the tough decision of closing for the day or facing a financial penalty. Districts are permitted to close six days per school year and the St. Joseph County ISD is currently at eight days. It is thought that by lowering the 75 percent districtwide attendance threshold for the 2021-22 school year that is required by MCL 388.1701(3), districts will have more flexibility to maintain in-person instruction. This change would remove the financial penalty associated with offering safe in-person instruction even when presented with lower-than-average attendance and would also help schools avoid extending their academic calendars into mid-to-late June creating more challenges for families.

The board and staff also congratulated Tommy Cameron, director of Career & Technical Education, on his upcoming retirement, effective April 1. Belote said interviews to fill the position are beginning Feb. 16.

In still other news, the board approved:

Termination of agreements with Colon Community Schools for business manager, payroll, and accounts payable/receivable services effective March 25.

The updated St. Joseph County ISD Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: ISD board approves grants, raises substitute teacher pay