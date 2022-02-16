Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Game Day Information

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Matchup Preview (2/15/22) After an impressive upset win over the Suns a couple of weeks ago, the Hawks have lost four of their last five games. That stretch includes a shocking home loss to the Spurs in which they allowed San Antonio to shoot 56.3% from 3-point range. On Sunday, they dropped a road game against the Celtics in which they only put up 95 points as they looked lifeless outside of Trae Young (30-10-4) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (26-2-6). Atlanta has been slogging through this season after breaking through to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, and they need to start playing with more urgency if they want to find themselves in the playoffs in an increasingly competitive conference.

