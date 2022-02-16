ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Game Day Information

By Pat Benson
 1 day ago
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. Both teams have underperformed this season, and are looking to pick up a win before the All-Star break. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game

Odds

Hawks -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -250, ORL +205

Total O/U: 227.5

