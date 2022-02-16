ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

“The Pit” the pits for Cowboy basketball Tuesday night

wyo4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 16, 2022 — The 22nd-ranked Cowboys saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday evening, falling 75-66 at New Mexico inside the Pit. The loss dropped the Pokes into a first-place tie with Boise State at 10-2 in the Mountain West. Wyoming is now 21-4 on the season. For New...

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
FanSided

5 college football programs that could become next dynasty

After Georgia won a national title in 2021, the Bulldogs are a threat to challenge the Alabama dynasty in college football. Who else could join them?. Over the years, there have been very few college football dynasties. There was Miami a couple of decades ago as one of the most electric football programs ever, Nebraska was dominant back in the day, USC had its golden era, Oklahoma was there at one point, and Alabama is currently the class of college football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

No. 3 Arizona rides a strong second half to beat Oregon State 83-69

Oregon State had something cooking for 20 minutes Thursday night, but wore out in the second half as No. 3 Arizona rolled to an 83-69 win at Tucson, Ariz. The Beavers had the lead five times in the first half and trailed only 44-42 at halftime. But Arizona, the Pac-12 frontrunner, blitzed OSU early in the second half, built a 23-point lead and coasted.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
KTVB

Boise State basketball: Definition of a trap game

There’s something about playing at Air Force that drives Boise State crazy. It’s the Falcons’ deliberate, back-cutting style of play. It’s the atmosphere in one of the Mountain West’s smallest gyms. It’s the way Air Force can get the Broncos out of rhythm in the middle of the conference season. Boise State has won four straight over Air Force, but they were all in ExtraMile Arena (including the two-game series last year). The last two times the Broncos have been in Colorado Springs, they’ve lost. Is this a trap game, or what? Let’s remember this, though: in 2017, Boise State set a school-record by raining 20 three-pointers on the Falcons and won in Clune Arena 98-70, at the time the most points the Broncos had scored in a Mountain West game. Every once in a while they can go unconscious down there.
BOISE, ID
wyo4news.com

Western Wrestling receives large donation from alumni

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Western Wyoming Community College (Western) Wrestling team received a $125,000 donation from Lukas (Luke) Kjar. Kjar competed at Western from 2004 to 2005 in the 165–174-pound weight class and graduated Western with an associate degree in General Studies. He met his wife at Western, Becca Kjar, who played basketball for the Mustangs. Currently, Lukas Kjar’s cousin, Christian Smoot, competes as a Mustang on the Wrestling team. Their family roots run deep.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Bronco Sports

Broncos Defeated by Falcons

USAFA, Colo. – Riley Snyder scored 26 points to lead Air Force to a 77-63 victory over visiting Boise State, Tuesday. Dominique Leonidas led the Broncos (8-17, 4-10 Mountain West) with 12 points. Jayda Clark and Elodie Lalotte each added 10 points for Boise State and Lalotte pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Mashburn
wyo4news.com

Cowboy Football announce 2022 season schedule

February 16, 2022 — Wednesday, the Mountain West Conference and its member schools announced their 2022 football schedules. The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off their 2022 schedule in “Zero” Week on Saturday, August 27, traveling to Champaign, Ill., to play the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. Wyoming...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mwcconnection.com

Boise State Hangs Tough In Loss Against Colorado State Despite Absence of Emmanuel Akot

Coming into this game, both teams wanted to solidify their at-large chances for the NCAA tournament. This game wouldn’t hurt either team drastically as it would qualify as a Quad 1 loss. Boise State was coming off of a win against UNLV while Colorado State had beaten Fresno State by double digits in their previous contest. This was a battle of Mountain West contenders, and it did not disappoint as the Rams escaped with a win in overtime 77-74.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Boise State#Uw
wyo4news.com

Wednesday area high school scores/Thursday schedule

Farson-Eden 55 – Cokeville 20 (Boys) Cokeville 52 – Farson-Eden 16 (Girls) Green River at Evanston (Girls and Boys) Pinedale at Lyman (Girls and Boys) Green River and Lyman start competition today at the 3A Wyoming State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie. The finals will take place Friday morning.
HIGH SCHOOL
ABQJournal

Mask mandate in the Pit lifted for Lobo games

Masks are no longer required to attend events in the Pit. The University of New Mexico on Thursday announced the decision a couple hours after Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham caught many around the state off guard by announcing at a news conference in Santa Fe that she has lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate.
SANTA FE, NM
uwdawgpound.com

Washington Huskies Fall On The Road 79 to 69 To The USC Trojans

The Washington Huskies came into Los Angeles looking for a bounce back after the beat down by Arizona last Saturday but ran into a well oiled machine in the USC Trojans tonight, losing 79 to 69. The Huskies fall to 13-11 on the season and 8-6 in the conference but stay in 5th place in the conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wyo4news.com

Bradshaw’s 33 points powers Cowgirls past San Jose State

February 15, 2022 — McKinley Bradshaw scored a career-high 33 points, and the Cowgirl offense was lights-out in the first half as Wyoming defeated San Jose State 84-64 Monday night in California. The win, the Cowgirls fourth straight, improved UW’s record to 8-5 in the Mountain West and 12-10...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Tops Tarleton State For Second Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley Wolverines posted a great second half performance to take down Tarleton State 69-56 on the road on Wednesday night. Fardaws Aimaq led Utah Valley with 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Wolverines picked up their second straight win after beating Tarleton State. Blaze Nield poured in 12 points, while Tim Fuller added 10 points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy