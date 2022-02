STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The top two ranked teams in the Sterling Regional will face off in the championship game after taking a different path through their semifinal games. The Dixon Duchesses survived a cold shooting night against the host Sterling Golden Warriors. Sterling took an early 2-0 lead, but Dixon would go on a run to take a 9-2 lead after the first quarter. After the first, Dixon only managed 20 more points the rest of the way, but it was good enough to top the Warriors 29-21.

STERLING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO