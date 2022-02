Valve has updated its Steam client for the better this week with a new feature now allowing user to see just how much space they'll need for a game prior to downloading it. It may not seem like a huge change – and it isn't really – but it's one that's so convenient that it'll make users wonder why it wasn't there in the first place. This new feature is part of a beta update that's been rolled out to Steam now, so it might take a while longer before all users see it available in their clients.

