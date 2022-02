We have all gone through a number of changes since the pandemic first reared its ugly head in 2020. Changes in our lifestyle, career, and changes in our social behavior to name a few. I have always been a bit anti-social. I personally like a small circle of trusted friends. I’ve been joking (sort of joking) to friends for decades that “I hate people.” One of those friends in my small circle last week said “you've been onto something all these years…I hate people too”. It's not that I really hate people I just do want my precious life minutes wasted on BS by people I don't know or from those I really don't trust.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO