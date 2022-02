All Of Us Are Dead is the first Korean (and non-English language) TV show since Squid Game to take first place on the US Netflix daily Top 10. The series hit the top spot on day seven of release, compared to Squid Game taking the crown on day four (H/T Deadline). Per Netflix's own Top 10 website, the show has racked up 124,790,000 hours viewed. That's far above the TV show currently in second place on the non-English language TV ranking, season 1 of Café con aroma de mujer, which has 82,750,000 hours viewed, and also above the current number one on the English language TV chart – Ozark season 4 part 1, which clocks in at 96,340,000 hours viewed.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO