A swimmer mauled to death by a white shark in Australia has been named locally as a British expat.It is believed 35-year-old Simon Nellist, who has not yet been formally identified by police, was training for a forthcoming charity swim when he was fatally attacked in front of horrified onlookers in Sydney’s Little Bay on Wednesday afternoon.Friends described Mr Nellist, an experienced diving instructor who was engaged to be married, as someone who “loved the water”.A search is continuing for the rest of his remains and the white shark believed to be responsible, which left the victim with what medics...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO