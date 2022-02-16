ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of records related to his death

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13u3Vs_0eG3vXVL00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The family of actor and comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to his death, court documents show.

Saget’s family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if more details about his death investigation are released, the complaint said. “No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando . He had been on a standup tour at the time.

Saget autopsy shows fractures, hemorrhaging near brain

An autopsy report shows Saget’s cause of death was “blunt head trauma” that resulted in multiple fractures to the skull and hemorrhaging near the brain.

Saget’s injuries included, but were not limited to , an abrasion on the back of his scalp, subgaleal hemorrhaging under the back of his scalp, a linear fracture to the base of his skull, comminuted fractures (bone broken into more than two pieces) on “the roofs of the orbits involving the bilateral and frontal bone,” and a subdural hematoma and additional hemorrhaging.

His death was ruled an accident.

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

The autopsy’s findings confirm statements that Saget’s family had previously provided to NewsNation, saying Saget had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” He also was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest Rockford man on drug-dealing charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police have arrested Laradius Richards, 33, after a drug-dealing investigation. Police say they found 140 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy and marijuana in his home in the 2300 block of School Street on Wednesday, February 9th. He has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
disneydining.com

Final Autopsy Report released in Bob Saget’s death reveals more than just head trauma

The final autopsy report has been released in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget. Saget was found deceased in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel on January 9 by hotel staff after Saget’s family requested a welfare check on the 65-year-old actor. Multiple family members had tried to reach Saget by phone and were unsuccessful. Hotel staff found Mr. Saget unresponsive and called 911.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Is Bob Saget's Death Suspicious?

Bob Saget's family is filing a lawsuit following his sudden passing. ABC News reports the "Full House" star's family filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff in hopes to block authorities from releasing records involving the investigation into his death. He died in his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Report Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Time Of Death

Besides uncovering that Bob Saget’s cause of death was a brain bleed, the autopsy also showed that the comic had tested positive for COVID. Bob Saget’s autopsy report showed that he had contracted COVID-19 at the time of his death. The report, which showed that he’d died from head trauma and internal injuries, also found that a test on his respiratory system showed that he was positive for COVID when he died on January 9.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals He Suffered Multiple Skull Fractures, Was COVID-Positive

Bob Saget's autopsy report is revealing more staggering details as to what caused the actor's death. According to multiple reports, the Orange County Medical Examiner's autopsy report states Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head." Saget also had discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids -- the result of the skull fracture -- as well as subdural hematoma and subarachnoid hemorrhage. The cause of death is listed as "blunt head trauma."
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Just In: Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed

At about a month since Bob Saget passed away, his cause of death has finally been revealed. The Full House star was originally found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, confirmed dead on January 9th, 2022. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family confirmed.
ORLANDO, FL
Seattle Times

Bob Saget’s autopsy report describes severe skull fractures

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor, died after what appeared to be a significant blow to the head, one that fractured his skull in several places and caused bleeding across both sides of his brain, according to an autopsy report released Friday. The findings complicated the picture of Saget’s death...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s full autopsy reveals new details about his death

The official autopsy for late comedian Bob Saget released on Thursday revealed he died from a backward fall in which he hit the back of his head and the base of his skull, causing a brain bleed and skull fractures. NBC’s Dr. John Torres explained that the autopsy showed Saget...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Wfla#The Ritz Carlton Hotel#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just one month after Full House star Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65, the cause of the actor and comedian’s death has officially been revealed. TMZ reports that Bob Saget died from a brain bleed after hitting his head. Sources told the media outlet that the Full House star hit his head on something while checking in at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9th. Although authorities were not able to tell what the object was that he hit. There were bruises on the back of his head due to the injury.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Bob Saget's Family Gets Legal Victory in Lawsuit Over Investigation Details

Bob Saget's family has landed a legal victory in their lawsuit over the investigation details of the comedian's death. According to TMZ, as of around 9 A.M. PT, a judge granted Saget's family a temporary restraining order to block the release of pictures taken at the hotel room where he died. The outlet had previously reported that Saget's family filed a lawsuit in Orange County, Florida, asking that the photos taken in the hotel room during the investigation not be released, because under Florida law the police could legally go public with the pictures.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Mystery Death: Cops Believe Actor Hit Headboard, Causing Massive Skull Fracture

Authorities are doubling down on Bob Saget's cause of death as mystery continues to surround the comedian's unexpected passing. Law enforcement in Orlando, Florida, who found Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on February 9, is standing firm that the Full House actor hit his head on something connected to the bed — presumably the headboard — and quickly lost consciousness.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy Report Released

The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office has just released the autopsy report for Bob Saget. The new information reveals the details of the late comedian’s death. Earlier this week, reports revealed Saget’s cause of death. Apparently, he suffered “an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Birdman’s Brother, “The Original Hot Boy,” Breaks Silence After Prison Release

Click here to read the full article. Terrance “Gangsta” Williams—the younger half-brother of Cash Money Records cofounders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams—has been released from federal prison after serving nearly 24 years for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and solicitation for murder. Williams, 47, was convicted in 1998 after he had a wiretapped discussion about a heroin transaction with a crew of New York drug dealers he planned to murder. Gangsta was initially sentenced to life in federal prison plus 20 years but had his sentence reduced to 27 and a half years in December 2021. A notorious...
NBA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy