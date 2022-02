Adolescents aged 16-17 are now eligible to receive their Pfizer vaccine booster, following the recommendation earlier this week from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). This move has been prompted by the rise of Omicron and reduced immunity after two vaccine doses. It’s also the next step in the likely future expansion of booster doses to younger adolescents. Here’s what you need to know before booking your 16-17 year old for their booster, and why younger children are not yet eligible. What’s been recommended? ATAGI’s recommendation to extend Pfizer booster doses to 16-17 year olds this week follows regulatory approval from the Therapeutic...

