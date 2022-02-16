Commissioners approve grant aimed at reducing juvenile detention

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved multiple grants at the Lawrence County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Chief Probation Officer Nedra Brock-Fleetwood sought permission to apply for two separate grants. The first one is for the Lawrence Superior Court II Problem Solving Drug Court. The $10,000 grant is provided by the Indiana Supreme Court. The problem-solving court uses the funds from this grant to pay for drug screenings, incentives and graduation from the program.

Brock-Fleetwood also requested permission to apply for a grant for Lawrence Superior Court I Problem-Solving Domestic Violence Court. This grant is for $10,000 as well. The funds will be directed toward supplying learning materials, incentives and graduation from the program. The commissioners approved both requests.

Lawrence Circuit Court juvenile referee Anah Hewetson Gouty requested permission to apply for the JDAI (Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative) grant. This year will mark the third consecutive year the county has utilized this grant.

Gouty explained the premise of the grant to the commissioners.

"The whole premise is that if we can avoid detention for these juveniles, it's best," she said. "As we've learned, it has long-term ramifications on their mental health, it interrupts their education. So for a multitude of reasons, with the most important being that it is not in the best interest of the juvenile most of the time, we want to avoid security detention."

Gouty said juveniles will only be detained when a situation poses a direct threat to the safety of the public. She also revealed that the county is working to develop a tool to help the county objectively identify when secure detention should be used.

The commissioners approved the $89,179.28 grant. The funds are made available through the Indiana Department of Correction.

Department reports

The Highway Department has been busy repairing potholes that have been reported around the county. The department is also in the process of replenishing its stocks of sand and salt following the recent winter storm.

Commissioner Rodney Fish thanked Lawrence County residents for practicing caution and staying home while the wintry conditions rolled through the area. He also thanked first responders and all other departments that contributed to public safety.

"We do want to compliment those individuals who were working in those departments, everybody at Highway Department along with the Sheriff's Department, Dispatch and all those groups," Fish said. "In my opinion, we did very well. It was a difficult situation."

Commissioner Dustin Gabhart also expressed gratitude toward the county's response and thanked citizens for following precautions.

"I can't tell you how impressed I was. Rodney said that the citizens are inevitably accountable for their own safety," Gabhart said. "The Highway Department, EMS, the Sheriff's Department all do everything they can but it is up to everybody to know their own skill set and their own vehicle condition. I was out for hours and hours on the first day, and I passed 12 cars. I am super happy with the citizens that they took it to heart and stayed home, and let the highway guys do their job."

Sheriff Mike Branham said there are currently 147 inmates being housed at the Lawrence County Jail, which is 82% of the facility's total capacity. That total includes 123 males and 24 females, one convicted level six felon, 16 DOC holds and zero parole holds.

Branham also took time out of his department report to thank people for taking the winter storm seriously and staying inside whenever possible.

"With that kind of snowstorm, the norm is having dozens and dozens of crashes and slide-offs and they just didn't happen," he said. "Now the next day, when people started braking a little more, we started having those kinds of problems but the initial wave just wasn't there. So that was great."

Other business

Fish announced that Brandi Webb is temporarily replacing David Holmes as the county's highway superintendent. Holmes officially left his role in the highway department at the end of last month. Webb has experience working as the department bookkeeper.

Fish also shared that the commissioners had received a Rural Growth Broadband Proposal from Morley Corporation to increase internet access in the county. The commissioners approved the bid.