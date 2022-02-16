ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business: CDC softens guidance on cruise ship travel

By Jennifer Kushinka
 1 day ago

President Biden is launching a multi-pronged program to reduce industrial sector greenhouse gas emissions. The centerpiece of the plan, which will cover activities like manufacturing and cement production, is $8 billion in spending on Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs. Clean Hydrogen can be used as a replacement for natural gas in heating.

The CDC is softening its guidance on cruise ship travel, citing a drop in the number of covid cases reported on vessels.  The CDC moved cruise ship travel to a level 3 health notice and now suggests travelers make sure they are “up to date” with their covid vaccines before cruising.

Marriott International says demand for business and leisure travel continued to grow in the holiday quarter despite a setback from the spread of the Omicron variant.  Marriott’s quarterly revenue more than doubled to $4.45 billion from a year earlier.

