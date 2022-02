I wouldn’t say I believe in the basketball gods, but it was hard not to feel a divine presence in the Palestra Saturday afternoon. With just over one minute to go and Penn men’s basketball tied with Harvard 71-71, sophomore guard Jordan Dingle, who had already notched his record-setting fourth 30-point game of the season, was trapped. With the Crimson’s Noah Kirkwood and Mason Forbes closing in, Dingle had no other option but to throw up a prayer. The ball banked off the top right corner of the backboard, then bounced up on the front of the rim, and finally rattled through the hoop. The only way to describe the shot was miraculous.

PENN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO