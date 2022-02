The following is a recap of fertilizer price trends and market developments for the month of January. January, unsurprisingly, proved to be a slow month for any activity related to anhydrous ammonia in the U.S. Applications had been winding down with the onset of the cold and year-end holidays. Snowstorms and other wintry weather precluded any further interest in ammonia buying during what is usually a quiet period ahead of spring.

