Former Weston Elementary principal named Hometown Hero

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
Jim and Marty Harris. Photo courtesy Marathon County Historical Society.

MADISON – The Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize former Weston Elementary School Principal and We Help War Victims founder James “Jim” Harris as a Hometown Hero during its upcoming floor session on Feb. 17.

Jim Harris, at left, with Hmong elders. Photo courtesy Marathon County Historical Society.

Harris, who was nominated by his state representative Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, has worked to preserve Hmong culture in central Wisconsin and clear former mine fields in Laos.

“It’s remarkable how Jim’s routine interactions with his Hmong students eventually led him to save countless lives thousands of miles away,” said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who selected him for the award. “His story is proof that anyone can make a difference, even overseas, if they put their mind to it.”

While principal at Weston Elementary School, Harris became interested in Hmong culture after meeting several students of Laotian descent. Harris has subsequently dedicated over two decades of his life to preserving Hmong culture. He has made 22 trips to Laos, bringing back numerous artifacts with him, and opened the From Laos to America Museum in Wausau. Harris also founded the We Help War Victims nonprofit to clear former mine fields left over from the Vietnam War. These efforts both in Wisconsin and abroad have helped preserve Hmong culture for thousands to learn from and enjoy.

“Jim has dedicated the past two decades to preserving, promoting and helping the Hmong community – both in Wausau and worldwide,” Snyder said in a news release. “Recognizing Jim before the state Assembly is the least we can do to honor his important work.”

The Wisconsin State Assembly created the Hometown Heroes program to identify and recognize people from around the state who work to make their communities a better place. Award winners are invited to the State Capitol and given an opportunity to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.

Wausau middle schools receive donation for robotics program

CTech Manufacturing and the James D. Greenheck Foundation Inc. recently donated to the Wausau School District Growing Great Minds (G2M) after-school vex robotics program at both Horace Mann and John Muir middle schools, the Wausau School District said in a news release. The program helps students design, build and program robotics with the goal of entering competitive robotics events.
MCPL to celebrate Wausau's 150th anniversary with look at library history

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library will offer a look back at the library's history with a virtual event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 via the GoToMeeting app. Though it has gone by other names over the years, the library has been a vital part of the Wausau community since the late 1800s and has been anchored in the same location in downtown Wausau since the early 1900s. The event will cover the origins of the Wausau Public Library, as well as the Marathon County Library, and how the two merged together in the 1970s to form the Marathon County Public Library. Attendees will also hear the history of the downtown Wausau headquarters building, and learn about some of the folks who worked there over the years.
D.C. Everest student receives full-ride Machine Tool Program scholarship

CWIMA (Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance) has awarded its First Annual Adversity Champion Scholarship to D.C. Everest Senior, Cody Klobucnik. Applications are accepted in October, November, and December of each year. Mr. Klobucnik has endured some hardships and has emerged as someone who shined through it all. Nothing can keep this...
The Grand lifts COVID-19 vaccination entrance requirement

Wausau's Grand Theater will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination cards or negative tests for patrons, the organization announced on Thursday. "In conjunction with the producers who bring shows to The Grand, we are lifting the proof of COVID-19 vaccination/testing requirement as of Friday, February 18", said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand Theater. "We appreciate the patience and continued support from our patrons and donors throughout this season. We're also encouraged to see the COVID-19 numbers improving throughout Wisconsin."
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 17, 2022

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Roth, Wichmann join Wisconsin GOP lieutenant governor race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator from Appleton and a former longshot candidate for governor are running for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin. State Sen. Roger Roth, a former Senate president and candidate for Congress, was announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Thursday. Earlier this week, former gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Wichmann switched to running for lieutenant governor.
Wausau area obituaries February 14, 2022

William "Bill" Frederick Metter, of Wausau, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 79 years old. Bill was born on May 2, 1942 to Rudolph and Joanna Metter in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Willowick, Ohio and graduated from Capital University in Columbus in 1964, where he majored in Greek. He went on to graduate in 1968 from the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus, and was ordained at Euclid Lutheran Church the same year. Bill served as pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire before he was called to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. During his tenure at both churches, he led dynamic youth programs, attended many national youth gatherings, baptized countless children and married hundreds of couples.
UW-Stevens Point to host natural resources speaker series

STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's College of Natural Resources will address "History, Successes and Challenges in Natural Resources Decision-Making" with a series of seven presentations beginning Feb. 16. The 2022 Spring Seminar Series is sponsored by the Wisconsin Center for Wildlife and the...
Wausau election results: Candidates in Dist. 1, 4 advance

The slate is set for Wausau's spring election, with results from Tuesday's primary narrowing candidates in several races including two city council districts. In Dist. 1, three candidates emerged after Pat Peckham announced he would not seek re-election. Two candidates, Carol Lukens and John Kroll, will advance. Lukens was the top vote-getter with 215 votes, followed by Kroll with 129 ballots cast. William Bublitz received 43 votes.
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor former State Sen. Joseph S. Leean

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin are ordered to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to honor Wisconsin State Sen. Joseph S. Leean, who died on Feb. 2. First elected in 1984 to the Wisconsin State Senate from the 14th Senate District, Sen. Leean was reelected in 1988 and again in 1992, and served as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee from 1993 to 1995. In 1995, Leean was appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Family Services, now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which he led for six years. Sen. Leean also served his community as a business leader and longtime president of the Chain O'Lakes Sanitary District and will be remembered for his commitment to bipartisanship, integrity, and devotion to his family.
Volunteer Opportunities for the Week of February 14th, 2022

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Volunteer in a Clinic for Animals! The Fix Is In is looking for volunteers at the spay/neuter clinic. Tasks include cleaning and sanitizing surgical instruments, wrapping surgical packs, and other miscellaneous tasks throughout the afternoon. This work makes a big impact in the community. Questions or interest in volunteering? Reach out to Heather at heather@thefixisin.org or leave a message at 715-256-8555.
