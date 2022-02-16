Tamera Mowry-Housley and Orgain say feeling good starts from within

As hard as it may be to wake up in the morning, it may be even harder to fall asleep at night — and scientists are trying to solve this problem. For instance, one 2017 study examined whether eating kiwi fruit just before bedtime might help the sleep-challenged to sleep better. Specifically, the researchers asked 74 students with chronic insomnia symptoms to, one hour before bedtime, eat 130 grams of either pear or kiwi fruit (half were told to eat pear, half to eat kiwi). The students' sleep was then monitored noninvasively but objectively, and when they woke, they answered questions about their sleep experience. This was repeated every day over the course of four weeks. Although the study has a number of acknowledged limitations, the authors nevertheless concluded that "the results suggest that kiwi may possess some sleep improving properties."

