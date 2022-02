The Prince of Wales is planning to move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, it has been reported.Prince Charles is said to be “firmly of the view” that Buckingham Palace is the “visible symbol of the monarchy” in the UK’s capital.The report comes after Queen Elizabeth II, used her Platinum Jubilee message over the weekend to thank the British people for their support throughout her 70-year reign.Her Majesty added: “When, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it...

U.K. ・ 10 DAYS AGO