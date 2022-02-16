ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armagh: Two in court after £300k suspected drugs seizure

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have appeared in court charged with drug offences after suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £300,000 were found in County Armagh. Mark Smyth, 45, and Gervase Anthony...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDEF

Drug Task Force charges two suspects in LaFayette raid

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia drug investigators have charged two people following a raid of a camper near LaFayette on Tuesday. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force were looking for Cheyenne Roberts. They found her in the camper on his property on Cook Road. They also...
LAFAYETTE, GA
ABC6.com

Two arrested after drug bust in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- Investigators from the New Bedford Police Department arrested to two men on Friday on drug related charges. Police executed a search warrant for the apartment belonging to 40-year-old Wilson Ardino of Crapo Street. At the time of the search, 25-year-old Daarnez Ramos was also in the apartment.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
BBC

EncroChat: Men jailed for supplying cocaine and money laundering

Three men who used an encrypted phone network to supply drugs across the North West have been jailed. Stuart Anderson, 40, Tony Mendes, 33, and Jordan Dobbie, 31, used EncroChat to distribute cocaine and cannabis. The men were identified after detectives infiltrated the secret messaging network used by criminals. Anderson,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Seizure#County Armagh#Police#Newry Magistrates Court
Reading Eagle

2 suspects held for court in Berks killing over $300 drug debt

Two men have been held for court in the stabbing death of an Exeter Township man whose body was found on Mount Penn. William W. Smoot Jr., 47, of Exeter Township and Joseph G. Lachina, 28, of Reading were returned to Berks County Prison without bail following a hearing Monday before District Judge Sandra L. Fegley on charges of first-, second- and third-degree murder, evidence tampering, robbery and related offenses.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Drug bust leads to seizure of nearly 1.5 pounds of meth

WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – An investigation involving multiple local law enforcement agencies and the DEA leads to the seizure of nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, search warrants were issued for homes on East Pearl and East John Streets in Washington. Investigators say they found 618 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, marijuana, […]
WASHINGTON, IN
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police charge two after deadly drug overdose in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly drug overdose. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 22-year-old, Toni Boice and 30-year-old, Andrew Washington are charged in the case after a man was found unresponsive in Stroudsburg. Troopers state on July 23, 2021, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department responded […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Independent

California couple plead not guilty to decapitating own children

A California couple has pleaded not guilty to decapitating their own children in late 2020. Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr, 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, have both been charged with murder and child abuse. A daughter and son – Maliaka Taylor, aged 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr, aged 12 – were found decapitated at the family’s home in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, California.Mr Taylor was charged with the felonies in December 2020 – two murder counts and two counts of child abuse in relation to his two other sons, prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Two charged after police find stolen cars, drugs, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were charged after police found stolen cars, guns, and drugs in Southwest Memphis on Monday. According to Memphis Police, officers received information concerning a stolen gray 2010 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area. Officers found the occupied stolen car on the street in front of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright’s Sister Among Those Detained At Courthouse Following Kim Potter Sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse. WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon. I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker. Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022 From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BBC

Prison officer sentenced for four-month relationship with Lancaster inmate

A prison officer who had a four-month relationship with an inmate has been given a suspended jail sentence. Alisha Fallows, 23, had a relationship with violent offender Damien Baxendale while working at HMP Lancaster Farms. Preston Crown Court heard how Fallows, of Goldsmith Street, Barrow, would ring Baxendale on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy