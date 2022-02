Key Republican leaders on Tuesday said to watch for an up-or-down vote on a potential Medicaid expansion deal before the November elections. That doesn't mean North Carolina, one of 12 U.S. states that hasn't expanded Medicaid, will take the leap more than a decade after federal funding became available for the expanded health insurance program. But the prospects may be better than ever after years where the proposal was a non-starter in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

