Woman dragged by car after thief steals purse at Hermitage Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a man robbed a woman at the Hermitage Walmart Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the store around 11:30 a.m. after Kristina Calvin had just finished shopping for her entire family. The mother was walking with two carts full of items and started to load the items into the back of her trunk when a strange hand reached into her cart.

“I turned around to get another bag of groceries and just saw a hand reach into my cart and grab my purse, and I looked up and it was a man running,” remembered Calvin.

The thief was able to take off with her purse, which was sitting inside one of the grocery carts, surrounded by other bags. Calvin is still unsure how the suspect was able to see her purse and grab it because of how many other grocery bags were surrounding it.

However, Calvin refused to let her purse go without a fight. Holding onto her purse, the suspect attempted to jump in his minivan, parked a couple of spaces down. Clavin begged for her cell phone inside her purse, holding all of the photos of her children that she wanted.

“He pushed me and said ‘get away from me woman,’ and then that’s when my response was ‘well just give me my phone. You can have everything else just please give me my phone,'” said Calvin.

The two went back and forth, as they struggled over the purse. Calvin told News 2, the suspect even put his car in reverse in an attempt to take off with the purse. However, Calvin still held on trying to scream and honk the suspect’s horn as she tried to draw the attention of others.

Calvin remembered holding onto the bag, as the suspect drove away, as she hung on until she fell to the ground.

“I had road rash from the top of my thigh down to my right leg,” explained Calvin. “Everyone tells you it’s like fight or flight instincts or something happens and I guess my instincts were to fight.”

Calvin was able to walk away with a swollen ankle. She is expected to visit a doctor later this week to have it evaluated. Calvin’s husband was able to find her cell phone 10 minutes away from the Walmart, in a parking lot off of Shute Lane, using a location app installed on her cell phone.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, it doesn’t matter if it’s a beautiful day, you can be taken advantage of when you least expect it so make sure you are always watching your surroundings,” said Calvin.

The suspect is described as a white man or possibly Hispanic. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. He wore gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, a dark-colored beanie and a blue facemask. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Dodge Caravan, possibly a 2010 model with front passenger-side damage.

If you recognize the car or know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

