There are practically as many types of glassware as there are different varieties of drinks to put in them. There are traditional choices for specific types of beverages and there are whimsical, silly options too. While some folks might get their haunches up about what glass you pour their cocktail into, most people go about their day without thinking too much about it. Neither approach is incorrect, obviously, but it is rewarding to at least be able to make an informed decision.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO