Garth Brooks to perform again at Notre Dame stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) Garth Brooks will make a return visit to Notre Dame Stadium for a concert on May 7th. According to a news release announcing the concert, it will be the only stadium performance by Brooks in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

In October 2018, Brooks became the first person to perform live at Notre Dame Stadium. His performance was recorded and presented multiple times on television.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

There will be an eight ticket limit, with prices set at $98.95 a seat.

There are three ways to purchase tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster – 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

