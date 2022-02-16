ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Garth Brooks to perform again at Notre Dame stadium

WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFdVL_0eG3pDAT00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) Garth Brooks will make a return visit to Notre Dame Stadium for a concert on May 7th. According to a news release announcing the concert, it will be the only stadium performance by Brooks in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

In October 2018, Brooks became the first person to perform live at Notre Dame Stadium. His performance was recorded and presented multiple times on television.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

There will be an eight ticket limit, with prices set at $98.95 a seat.

There are three ways to purchase tickets:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Starks pours in career-high 33 points as Mastodons top Detroit Mercy

DETROIT – Sylare Starks was the star of the show on Thursday night (Feb. 17), as the Fort Wayne native scored a career-high 33 points, leading the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team to a 77-62 win over Detroit Mercy. Starks’ 33 points against her former squad is the most points by a Mastodon since Haley Seibert scored […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Jay County at Norwell

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The ACAC champ will take on the NE8 champ Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Jay County travels to the Castle in Ossian to square off with the host Norwell Knights. Norwell comes in ranked no. 7 in the latest 3A state poll. The Knights boast […]
JAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Notre Dame, IN
Entertainment
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
WANE 15

Hubb helps Irish top Boston College in overtime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame in overtime and the Fighting Irish survived in a 99-95 win over Boston College on Wednesday night to rejoin idle Duke atop the Atlantic Coast Conference after their fifth straight victory. Hubb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dane […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Nine Bishop Dwenger seniors sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger standouts signed to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon, as Rocco Ciocca (football/Indiana State), Ellen Hartzog (soccer/St. Mary’s), Kasen Oribello (baseball/Indiana Tech), Maggie Peters (Newberry College/triathlon), Jack Tippmann (football/Illinois State), KJ Tippmann (football/St. Francis), TJ Tippmann (lacrosse/Indiana Tech), Mitchell Vogelwede, and Ryan Ward (golf/Siena Heights) all […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
WANE 15

Homestead grad Graber transferring from Central Michigan to PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Sydney Graber is heading back to the Summit City as the Graber announced she is transferring from Central Michigan to Purdue Fort Wayne to play basketball for the Mastodons. Graber was an Indiana All-Star as a senior after graduating from Homestead in 2020. She tallied 1,154 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets open homestand with offensive explosion in win over Wings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets opened a stretch of four home games in five days with a resounding victory, besting Kalamazoo 6-3 on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum. Oliver Cooper scored a pair of short-handed goals to lead the Komets. Sam Harvey stopped 31 of 34 shots in goal for Fort Wayne […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Stadium#Ticketmaster#Television#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

The science behind the Olympic sport of curling

(WFRV) – Curling has become one of the most popular Olympic sports to watch over the last couple of years. The game is played with a 42 pound stone with players trying to slide them into the ‘house’ which is a set of concentric circles. Simply put, only one team can score at each ‘end’. […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WANE 15

Leo stuns top-seeded Vipers to open high school hockey playoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, who finishes fourth out of four teams in the regular season standings, opened city playoff action with a stunner, taking down the top-seeded Fort Wayne Vipers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Vipers were presented with the Roy Chin Cup before the game in honor of winning the regular season […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy