ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marcus Freeman Hits All The Right Notes With His First Coaching Staff

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GT4oA_0eG3ooEv00

It's going to take time for us to see if Marcus Freeman has what it takes to bring a national title to Notre Dame, but the early returns for the first-year Irish head coach are outstanding. His recruiting prowess is well known, but Freeman showed he also knows how to put together a strong coaching staff.

Freeman upgraded many positions on the staff, at the very least hired a coach that was just as good as the recent departures, and there should be no debate that Notre Dame will now have a better recruiting staff top to bottom than it had at any point of the previous 12 seasons.

His final hire was Al Golden as Notre Dame's next defensive coordinator, which is an intriguing hire when you consider that Golden is being tasked with replacing Freeman. As a listener to the Irish Breakdown podcast mentioned during yesterday's show, it says a lot about Freeman that he hired such an experienced and proven coach for that job. It shows Freeman is not afraid to surround himself with great minds and strong personalities, which is a trait all great coaches I've seen possess.

It also says a lot about Golden that he was willing to come to Notre Dame and work for a coach that is 15 years his younger and held the job he is now taking. When you also consider the reputation Golden acquired as an outstanding recruiter the future looks very, very bright for the Irish defense on and off the field.

When looking at the staff as a whole, Freeman combined a unique blend of veterans with youthful energy. He landed two veteran coaches on offense that are considered among the very best in the business (Harry Hiestand, Deland McCullough), he upgraded the special teams (Brian Mason) and he also showed he's willing to take a chance on an unproven coach with legitimate talent and potential (Chansi Stuckey).

Freeman then replaced Notre Dame's longest tenured and most respected assistant - Mike Elston - with a talented up-and-coming coach in Al Washington that sources I trust insist will be one of Freeman's best hires, if not his best.

Landing Golden gives him a veteran with 10 years of head coaching experience, which Freeman absolutely needed needed. Golden has been through this before, and having a coach like that on staff to use as a sounding board for more than just defensive game planning and play calls is incredibly important for Freeman.

Landing Hiestand and McCullough gives him two veterans coaches that also have NFL experience. Landing Gerad Parker to coach tight ends gives Freeman at least one assistant on both sides of the ball that he has a long-standing relationship with (Mike Mickens being the other), which means his "new" staff will have coaches who know him well and can help other assistants learn how to work with him.

That significantly helps with the transition for the entire staff.

Freeman made sure the defensive staff continued being excellent, and he played a very important role in making sure that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has the coaching resources needed to build an elite unit on that side of the ball as well. Rees also played a vital role to putting the offensive staff together, and with him also now having more experience the offense should be much, much better coached throughout than it was in recent seasons when it was good at some positions but not others.

The new Irish head coach has already made two off-field hires that could prove impactful, landing Chris Watt to work with the offensive line and James Laurinaitis to work with the defense. Watt is a former NFL and Notre Dame player that was a teammate of Rees, which gives Rees a strong ally and an understudy to Hiestand. Laurinaitis is a former teammate of Freeman's, which gives him yet another ally on staff. Being able to work with Freeman and Golden should also be incredibly impactful for Laurinaitis as he enters his first year as a coach.

This has the potential to be an outstanding coaching staff, and it shows Freeman's willingness to work quickly when needed, to take his time when needed, and to do what it takes to make sure he has a deep and talented coaching staff. This is a staff filled with coaches with reputations as strong teachers and excellent recruiters.

One common theme I hear when talking to former players of these coaches, or people who covered these coaches, is that the players love them and love playing for them. I keep hearing that they truly value establishing trust and strong relationships with players, and it's clear this was intentional on Freeman's part, which is an incredibly important and savvy strategy.

Of course, Freeman and the staff need to prove that they can work as one cohesive group. If everyone gets on board, if all the coaches are willing to work towards one common goal, if the communication is strong and if everyone buys into Freeman's vision this is the kind of group that can quickly become one of the best staffs in the country.

It's the kind of group that Notre Dame needs to develop, teach and recruit at the level needed to get over the hump and get that elusive championship that has escaped the program for over 30 years.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
On3.com

Desmond Howard defends Juwan Howard after post-game incident

Chaos ensued at the Kohl Center on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers getting into a scuffle during the handshake line. Things escalated when Michigan head coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach, causing the tensions to escalate. Reactions have begun...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Watt
Person
Gerad Parker
Person
Mike Mickens
Person
Chansi Stuckey
Person
Deland Mccullough
Person
Brian Mason
hotnewhiphop.com

Brian Flores Reveals How He Feels About Tua Tagavailoa

Brian Flores is currently suing three NFL teams for racial discrimination, including the Miami Dolphins, whom he coached for three seasons. Flores had some good success with the team, however, it wasn't enough to keep his job. There are various theories as to why he was let go, and one of them involves a reported feud with quarterback Tua Tagavailoa.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staffs#Coaching#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish Breakdown
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has bold prediction about Tom Brady’s future

There are many people who believe we have not seen the last of Tom Brady playing in the NFL, and Antonio Brown can now be added to that growing list. TMZ caught up with Brown this week and asked him for his thoughts on Brady’s retirement. Brown was asked if he thinks Brady will stay retired, to which he responded, “Why would he do that?” The seven-time Pro Bowler then said he believes Brady will play again at some point.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson in Texans 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson & 3 1st-Round Picks Move

The Houston Texans want a treasure-chest full of goodies in exchange for a trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Would three first-round picks and a young D-line star suffice?. A blockbuster three-way trade that in the end allows the Washington Commanders to net Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the brainchild of D.C. media guy JP Finlay of NBC Sports, and as we parse through it, we can argue "too much given'' or "not enough gained.''
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy