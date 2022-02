When you’re a certain type of Leaf fan (me), you get accused of being pessimistic. You expect the worst. After years of therapy, I have decided to instead lean into my fears, and go around the NHL with them, and then evaluate them. What am I afraid of from each NHL franchise, and how likely do I think it is my fears will be validated? Are they mere spectors (heh) in the dark, or clear and present dangers? Let’s find out together, and by together, I mean I wrote all this, so the least you can do is read it.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO