This winter, a Bureau of Land Management timber project in Oregon's Coast Range became newsworthy because of the possible presence of an extremely rare and unusual creature: the Oregon giant earthworm (Drilolerius macelfreshi). Really, such a creature exists. Two independent sightings occurred in and around the project area, but remain "unconfirmed" because as Doug Heiken, Oregon Wild's conservation and restoration coordinator, explained it, "You pretty much have to dissect the worm to figure out its identity." For an incredibly rare species that hasn't been observed in Oregon since 2008, that's a tough hill to sled.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO