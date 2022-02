Across the Southeastern Conference, football coaches and athletic directors yearn for the seasons after Nick Saban retires. Despite the fact Alabama Football, Head Coach, Nick Saban has done more than anyone else to build the SEC brand while being the most powerful engine in the SEC’s cash machine – at least 12 other SEC programs dream of his eventual exit. It might be all 13, but Vanderbilt, knowing it can’t compete on the field may actually appreciate what Saban has meant to the SEC.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO