What's a better way to celebrate than turning 500,000 sprinkles into rocket fuel? If you agree, you will definitely love this sugar-based fuel used to launch homemade rockets. This idea is not a particularly original one, as there are many amateur rocketry enthusiasts throughout the world that are fascinated by all kinds of wacky propellants. In fact, anything containing a kind of hydrocarbon in it, such as sugar and even pepperoni, would work very well. The more you know!

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 HOURS AGO