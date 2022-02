After many years of hype and one unfortunate cancellation, The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming out in 2023. We knew Telltale Games was going to reveal The Wolf Among Us 2 this week, though more details came from Wednesday’s event than most were expecting. Firstly, Wolf Among Us 2 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S, and PC when it releases next year.

