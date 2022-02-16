Two teenagers to face Aberdeen murder and robbery plot trial

A man who knifed his Lottery-winning partner seven times in the face when she tried to end their relationship has had his prison sentence increased to more than 20 years.Stephen Gibbs, 45, was jailed for 13 years with an extended licence period of five years after he attacked Emma Brown, his girlfriend of 12 years, at the home they shared in Lakeside, Barry Wales on January 30 last year.Gibbs had become increasingly paranoid and controlling of his “outgoing” partner, and after the attack it was discovered he had fitted a tracking device to her car.At a Court of...

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO