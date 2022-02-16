ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two teenagers to face Aberdeen murder and robbery plot trial

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenagers are to stand trial charged with murdering a man in Aberdeen after allegedly plotting to rob him. Conor Adams, 18, and Sean O'Halloran, 19, deny killing Scott Hector in a Marischal Court flat last April. It is alleged they...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man who stabbed Lottery-winning partner in face has sentence increased

A man who knifed his Lottery-winning partner seven times in the face when she tried to end their relationship has had his prison sentence increased to more than 20 years.Stephen Gibbs, 45, was jailed for 13 years with an extended licence period of five years after he attacked Emma Brown, his girlfriend of 12 years, at the home they shared in Lakeside, Barry Wales on January 30 last year.Gibbs had become increasingly paranoid and controlling of his “outgoing” partner, and after the attack it was discovered he had fitted a tracking device to her car.At a Court of...
BBC

Jamie Dawson jailed for 38 years over abuse of girls

A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls. Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man convicted of Murder-for-Hire Plot

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice says a West Monroe man was convicted on a murder-for-hire plot.  According to the DOJ, Steven Marcus Kelley, 48, of West Monroe, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. According to court documents, Kelley with convicted by a federal jury in […]
BBC

Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
BBC

A46 murder probe: Two men who died in fatal crash named

Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police...
The Independent

Peter Swailes Jr spared jail despite exploiting a vulnerable man who was locked up for 40 years

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for a modern slavery offence on Friday.The victim had been “used and abused” for 40 years by the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Sr, the court heard. He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed at a traveller site in Carlisle.The cramped shed, which he resided in for the five years up to 2018,...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
The Independent

Gary Jenkins: ‘Sadistic’ homophobic killers laughed after murdering psychiatrist

CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the...
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
BBC

Stalker who harassed Manchester student is jailed

A filmmaker who stalked a fellow student and bombarded her with messages threatening to kill and harm her for three months has been jailed. Riagain Grainger admitted stalking his 21-year-old victim when the pair studied together in Manchester. He began sending a barrage of messages after their friendship deteriorated, Greater...
WNCT

Man facing murder charges in deaths of two people Sunday in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing counts of murder in the death of two people on Sunday. Havelock police said Stephen Joseph Maher III, 29, was charged on Sunday. He had a first court appearance on Monday morning where a judge ruled he is held on no bond.
BBC

Sheffield Lamborghini gun attack attempted murder arrest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was shot while travelling in a car in Sheffield. Police were called to reports of a shooting on Ecclesall Road at about 01:40 GMT on Monday 7 February. The 20-year-old victim was travelling in a black Lamborghini...
BBC

Men who hatched firearms revenge plot and drug deals jailed

Seven men have been jailed after plans to hatch a revenge shooting plot and sell a "terrifying haul" of machine guns were uncovered. Detectives found the stash of firearms, including an Uzi, in Greater Manchester and London. They also found plans to target gunmen who ambushed two of the men...
BBC

Halloween attack: Bristol teenager given life sentence

A teenager who carried out two random "terrifying" knife attacks has been given a life sentence. Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him nine times. A few weeks later he sliced the face of Wojtek Rozmiarek as...
