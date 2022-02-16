Half of Republicans want to move on from election fraud claims: poll

Half of Republican voters are eager to move on from baseless claims from former President Trump and others of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

A new Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday shows that 50 percent of Republicans are eager to move on from Trump’s claims of election fraud, though Politico noted that Republican respondents answered differently depending on how the question was worded.

Politico noted that 53 percent of Republicans said they supported “Trump’s continued focus on his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” in comparison to 36 percent who said they were against it.

Among all respondents, the survey found that 64 percent of Americans believed the Republican Party should move on from Trump’s claims of fraud during the 2020 election, compared to 23 percent who said the party should continue to focus on it.

The wide-ranging poll also surveyed Americans about President Biden ’s job in office, the 2022 midterm elections and which political party people trusted to handle certain issues, among other topics.

The poll found that 43 percent of Americans approved of the job Biden was doing as president, while percent said they disapproved.

Two-thirds of Americans also said they believed that things in the country had pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track, compared to 34 percent who said things were going in the right direction.

The survey also found that 43 percent of Americans were most likely to vote for a Republican candidate if the election for Congress in their district was held today, while 41 percent said they would vote for a Democratic candidate.

The poll comes ahead of the November midterms in which Republicans are angling to regain the majority in both chambers of Congress. Trump has already weighed in on a number of congressional races, and his endorsements have at times put Republicans in a tight position over whether to support incumbents or Trump-backed primary challengers.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13 with a sample size of 2,005 registered voters. The full survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.