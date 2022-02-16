ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toast (TOST) Shares Plunge 15% After Missing Guidance Targets, Analyst Remains Bullish

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) plunged more than 15% in premarket...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
StreetInsider.com

3M (MMM) Stock Plunges on Morgan Stanley Downgrade to Underweight, Analyst Says Improving Fundamentals Not Enough to Offset Rising Liabilities

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski cut 3M (NYSE: MMM) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150.00 per share price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades KE Holdings (BEKE) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi upgraded KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.14

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) click here.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades Nutrien (NTR) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst Colin Isaac upgraded Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Prothena Corp. (PRTA) Misses Q4 EPS by 13c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Prothena Corp. (NASDAQ: PRTA) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.71), $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.82 million.
StreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Q4 Revenues Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Instructure (NYSE: INST) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.15), which may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $110.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. GUIDANCE:. Instructure sees...
StreetInsider.com

NICE (NICE) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c; Offers 2022 Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q4 EPS of $1.73, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $515 million versus the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2022 EPS of $7.07-$7.27, versus the consensus of $7.26. NICE sees FY2022 revenue of $2.14-2.16...
StreetInsider.com

Backblaze, Inc (BLZE) Misses Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Backblaze, Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.38), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. GUIDANCE:. Backblaze, Inc sees...
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades Brady Corp. (BRC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Michael McGinn downgraded Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Intel's (INTC) New Guidance Could Lead to a $65 Share Price - UBS

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri reiterated a Neutral rating and $53.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) after the company guided ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Paul Chung upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Underweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, or $1.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Global Ship Lease (GSL) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 4, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Primerica (PRI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 17% to $0.55; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. This is a 17% increase from the prior dividend of $0.47. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2022, to stockholders of...
StreetInsider.com

Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.99, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $309.05 million. GUIDANCE:. Integer Holdings...
