Brad Graham, administrator of 13 years, and Antrim Township 'part ways'

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Right-Of-Way Management Ordinance WHEREAS, Rochester Township under authority granted by Minnesota Statute 237.163 sub 2(b) elects to manage rights-of-way within its jurisdiction; and, WHEREAS, the Rochester Township Board developed a Right-of-Way management ordinance and held a public hearing on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Rochester Town Hall to consider adoption of said ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Rochester Town Board that the Right-Of-Way Ordinance of Rochester Township is hereby adopted and shall be published in summary form. Following are the titles of each section: Sec. 1.01. Findings, Purpose and Intent. Sec. 1.02. Election to Manage the Public Right of Ways. Sec. 1.03. Definitions. Sec. 1.04 Administration. Sec. 1.05 Reserved for Future Use. Sec. 1.06 Registration. Sec. 1.07 Registration Information. Sec. 1.08 Reserved for Future Use. Sec. 1.09 Permit Required. Sec. 1.10 Permit Applications. Sec. 1.11 Issuance of Permit Conditions. Sec. 1.12 Permit Fees. Sec. 1.13 Reserved for Future Use. Sec. 1.14 Joint Applications. Sec. 1.15 Supplementary Applications. Sec. 1.16 Other Obligations. Sec. 1.17 Denial of Permit. Sec. 1.18 Installation Requirements. Sec. 1.19 Inspection. Sec. 1.20 Work Done Without a Permit. Sec. 1.21 Supplementary Notification. Sec. 1.22 Revocation of Permits. Sec. 1.23 Mapping Data. Sec. 1.24 Location and Relocation of Facilities. Sec. 1.25 Pre-excavation Facilities Location. Sec. 1.26 Damage to Other Facilities. Sec. 1.27 Right-of-Way Vacation. Sec. 1.28 Indemnification and Liability. Sec. 1.29 Abandon and Unusable Facilities. Sec. 1.30. Appeal. Sec. 1.31 Severability. Complete copies are available by contacting Randy Staver, Township Clerk Notice to publisher: Please send affidavit of publication and bill to Randy Staver, Rochester Township Clerk, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902. (Feb. 8, 2022) 30390.

