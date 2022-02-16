ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brad Graham, administrator of 13 years, and Antrim Township 'part ways'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAntrim Township supervisors are stepping in as needed with the departure of Brad Graham, township administrator, effective Feb. 10. "After much deliberation, the Antrim Township Board of Supervisors and township Administrator Brad Graham have amicably decided to part ways. So, we thank Brad for his years of service to Antrim Township...

Reading Eagle

Supervisor in Berks township quits 6 weeks into 6-year term

The Maidencreek Township supervisors have accepted the resignation of newly elected board member Joseph W. Farley. Just six weeks into his six-year position, Farley penned a letter to the board stating that a “divisive atmosphere was no longer in his comfort zone.”. The resignation was effective Feb. 4, and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
loudoun.gov

Loudoun County Administrator Presents Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2023

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has presented a proposed budget for the Loudoun County government to the Board of Supervisors for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023), which begins July 1, 2022. The budget totals $3.5 billion in appropriations for the county government and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS). Proposed Budget. The...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
News-Herald.com

Madison Township using NOPEC grant to buy generator for administration building

Madison Township trustees didn’t have to look far from the community’s Administration Building to pinpoint a use for grant funding from NOPEC. Trustees intend to use a 2022 NOPEC Energized Community Grant to replace the electrical generator in the township Administration Building, located at 2065 Hubbard Road. The edifice houses the township’s Police Department and government offices.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Chad Murray
therecord-online.com

The Townships

Not many townships in Clinton County contain a village that was originally laid out in the late 1700s. “A patent was granted to William Dunn, the grandfather of Judge Dunn, for the land where Dunnsburg now stands, which was laid out by him in 1792 and called by his name,” was recorded in the book Historical View of Clinton County. Now you might see that “Dunnsburg” does not currently exist, by that name anyway. But “Dunnstown” is alive and well in modern-day Woodward Township.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Post-Bulletin

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Right-Of-Way Manageme

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Right-Of-Way Management Ordinance WHEREAS, Rochester Township under authority granted by Minnesota Statute 237.163 sub 2(b) elects to manage rights-of-way within its jurisdiction; and, WHEREAS, the Rochester Township Board developed a Right-of-Way management ordinance and held a public hearing on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Rochester Town Hall to consider adoption of said ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Rochester Town Board that the Right-Of-Way Ordinance of Rochester Township is hereby adopted and shall be published in summary form. Following are the titles of each section: Sec. 1.01. Findings, Purpose and Intent. Sec. 1.02. Election to Manage the Public Right of Ways. Sec. 1.03. Definitions. Sec. 1.04 Administration. Sec. 1.05 Reserved for Future Use. Sec. 1.06 Registration. Sec. 1.07 Registration Information. Sec. 1.08 Reserved for Future Use. Sec. 1.09 Permit Required. Sec. 1.10 Permit Applications. Sec. 1.11 Issuance of Permit Conditions. Sec. 1.12 Permit Fees. Sec. 1.13 Reserved for Future Use. Sec. 1.14 Joint Applications. Sec. 1.15 Supplementary Applications. Sec. 1.16 Other Obligations. Sec. 1.17 Denial of Permit. Sec. 1.18 Installation Requirements. Sec. 1.19 Inspection. Sec. 1.20 Work Done Without a Permit. Sec. 1.21 Supplementary Notification. Sec. 1.22 Revocation of Permits. Sec. 1.23 Mapping Data. Sec. 1.24 Location and Relocation of Facilities. Sec. 1.25 Pre-excavation Facilities Location. Sec. 1.26 Damage to Other Facilities. Sec. 1.27 Right-of-Way Vacation. Sec. 1.28 Indemnification and Liability. Sec. 1.29 Abandon and Unusable Facilities. Sec. 1.30. Appeal. Sec. 1.31 Severability. Complete copies are available by contacting Randy Staver, Township Clerk Notice to publisher: Please send affidavit of publication and bill to Randy Staver, Rochester Township Clerk, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902. (Feb. 8, 2022) 30390.
ROCHESTER, MN
echo-pilot.com

Southgate sold: A 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to transform a gateway to Chambersburg

Local leaders are moving forward with a plan to redevelop and revitalize a neighborhood that serves as a gateway to Chambersburg. Chambersburg Borough Council voted unanimously this week to authorize a sales agreement for Southgate Mall, a once-bustling retail center in the borough's west end. This allows the Chambersburg Area...
wvgazettemail.com

Bill would improve path to demolition of dilapidated houses

A bill passed through a West Virginia House of Delegates committee Monday aims to give local governments a straighter path toward addressing dilapidated housing in their communities. The bill, which originated in the Select Committee on Coalfield Communities, would create more straightforward mechanisms for local governments to identify and address...
Mount Olive Tribune

Local businessman interested in old Center Theatre

One of three historic downtown buildings that have been condemned may still see new life. Local resident and businessman Ryan Roberts provided a surprise announcement at last week’s monthly town board meeting when he said he is interested in purchasing the old Center Street Theatre. He told board members...
Delaware County Daily Times

Clifton Heights and Upper Darby School District sign agreement on settle athletic fields dispute

CLIFTON HEIGHTS – Upper Darby School District officials paid a visit to borough council Tuesday evening and, in contrast to past visits, they were welcomed with handshakes as they signed the agreement advancing the construction of a new 166,000 square-foot middle school while agreeing to the renovation and transfer of ownership of the youth athletic fields to the borough.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
Politics
echo-pilot.com

Northwest Pennsylvania Pheasants Forever Chapter plans banquet, reflects on projects

A conservation group in northwestern Pennsylvania is looking forward to the return of its annual fundraising banquet on March 26 in Erie. The Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of Pheasants Forever is noting 19 years of service to the region. For the past two years, the organization’s banquet had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ERIE, PA

