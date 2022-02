SCY (25 yards) Albany Armada Aquatics hosted a distance meet this past Saturday, featuring the 500 free for 12&u, as well as the open 1000 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM. 12-year-old Luka Mijatovic, who competes for Pleasanton Seahawks, won the mixed 1000 free in his time ever racing the event. The 4:50.25 500 freestyler was able to put together a 9:54.13, not only coming in under 10:00 in his first attempt at the race, but landing himself in the all-time top 10 for 11-12 boys as well. With the performance, Mijatovic is now the #8 performer all-time among 11-12 year olds. Matthew Hirschberger holds the 11-12 boys NAG at 9:38.50.

