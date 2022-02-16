Americans' spending rebounded to record highs in January as strong demand overpowered the Omicron wave's peak

According to the Census Bureau’s latest report for the month of January 2022, seasonally adjusted sales by mostly online operators skyrocketed by 14.5% from December 2021. When it gets cold outside and the pandemic throws another variant spread into the mix, Americans have proved they will come together... in virtual fashion to go shopping for fashions and more on Amazon (AMZN). For the second straight post-Christmas winter, retail sales recorded by nonstore retailers ended up being far, far better than expected.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO