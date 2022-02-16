ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans' spending rebounded to record highs in January as strong demand overpowered the Omicron wave's peak

By Ben Winck
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
  • US retail sales surged 3.8% to record highs in January as the Omicron wave peaked.
  • Economists expected sales to rise 2% last month after dropping 2.5% in December.
  • The data reveals spending rebounded and hints such strong demand could keep inflation elevated.

